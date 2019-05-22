There was nothing on the May 16 city council agenda about what has become a controversial cutback of Measure S grant funds to nonprofits with gang and drug prevention/intervention programs.
However, the 14 who came forward during a public comment portion of the meeting spent at least 45 minutes asking the council to reconsider the cutback, probably three times longer than comment lasted on any of the other agenda items. The cutback controversy is likely to come up again at the May 30 meeting when the council will begin working on budgets for the next couple of fiscal years - including the budget and 10 year spending plan for Measure S funds.
There was no public comment when the council unanimously approved spending Measure S money for an audit and inspection of the police property/evidence room and for ballistic protective vests for police officers.
The otherwise routine meeting was highlighted by presentations from the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency, the Valley ROP urban rural firefighting program and the city's latest grant writer, CrisCom.
