June 6
7 p.m.
WAMS 8th Grade promotion
Tom Flores Stadium
June 6
7 p.m.
Fairmont 8th Grade promotion
Fairmont
June 7
7 p.m.
Sanger High graduation
SaveMart Center
June 8
3 p.m.
Hallmark 8th Grade promotion Saroyan Theater
June 8
6 p.m.
Hallmark graduation
Saroyan Theater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Firefighting gives Garcia a new perspective on career
- County baseball all-stars
- Celebrating 70 years
- Immanuel High honors 64 from Class of 2019
- COMMENTARY
- Yang and Mitchell named athletes of the year
- Sanger graduates reach a goal and keep moving toward a better life
- Sanger graduates reach a goal and keep moving toward a better life
Most Popular
Articles
- Grads choose military in signing ceremony
- Lights & Sirens
- Voting snafu adds to rezoning confusion
- Obituaries
- Longtime instructors, staff recognized by school district
- Sanger Community News & Calendar
- Crash at Lac Jac and Dinuba leaves man with major injuries
- Reedley College graduation
- Apache Kosi Agina triple jumps to 4th in state
- Immanuel High honors 64 from Class of 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.