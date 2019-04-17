New allocation plan corrects overcharges to enterprise funds
The informal meetings that take place in the lobby or on the sidewalk just outside city hall are sometimes as interesting as the formal meetings that just ended inside city hall.That was the case Monday after a Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee meeting. Several people, not satisfied with what they heard at the oversight meeting, talked about going to this evening's city council meeting to seek answers about what's happening with the Measure S grant program which has funded nonprofits that provide drug and gang intervention/prevention services for the past six years.
The 6 p.m. council meeting already has a very full agenda, which includes a quarterly report from the chamber of commerce and what could be a discussion provoking new cost allocation plan.
The 2017 and 2018 independent audits pointed out the city had no methodology to support its allocation of internal service charges to its enterprise funds.
An enterprise fund is defined as "a fund that provides goods or services to the public for a fee that makes the entity self-supporting."
The city has several enterprise funds, including its water and sewer funds.
The city's general fund has been charging those funds for such things as accounting and clerical services, without a methodology to justify the amount of the charges.
A consulting firm has come up with a methodology that indicates the enterprise funds have been significantly overcharged for at least l0 years. So much so that the city's finance director Gary Watahira is recommending the new allocation of internal service charges be phased in over a three year period. That would avoid the general fund immediately losing almost $350,000 in the first year of the new allocation plan.
