Public hearing conflicts with two 8th grade promotion ceremonies
This will be the city council's second opportunity to finally settle a controversial rezoning issue. The council will hold a public hearing today at 6 p.m. in the community center, 730 Recreation Ave., before making a decision.
Several residents have complained that the public hearing conflicts with WAMS and Fairmont 8th grade promotion ceremonies.
A few things have changed since Jan. 23 when the council first looked at a planning commission recommendation and sent it back for a do-over. That was when the commission was admonished to reconsider sites to be rezoned and to do a better job of involving the public before bringing another recommendation to the council.
The city has been attempting to comply with a state housing element law which, in January, required Sanger to find a total of 63 acres spread somewhere within the city limits that could be rezoned for "affordable housing." The city faced threats from the state because it had fallen more than two years behind in compliance with state law. The state, since January, has dropped the zoning requirement from 63 to 54 acres and has allowed the city more time to catch up.
The council will not have an official commission recommendation to consider today because of a voting snafu at a May 15 commission meeting. However, a staff recommendation is included in the 370 page agenda on the city website, "www.ci.sanger.ca.us/AgendaCenter".
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at (559) 875-2511.
