A couple of years ago, during an Apache football game, Dr. Marvin Call visited the press box named after him in Tom Flores Stadium.
I remember him looking down at the red clad crowd on the home side of the stadium and, with a smile, saying, "I probably delivered a lot of them - and their parents."
Call, who had the easygoing manner of an old school country doctor, practiced medicine in Sanger from 1963 to 1978. He once said he delivered more than 650 babies while he was in Sanger, a little town of 8,000-9,000 in those days.
He was also the Apaches' team doctor for 24 years.
After Sanger, Call continued to practice medicine. He worked two separate stints for the Indian Health Service as well as other jobs, traveling from Arizona, New Mexico and South Dakota.
He and his wife Jean lived on a Hopi reservation not far from Albuquerque, N.M. and just an hour from the south end of the Grand Canyon.
Here are a few tributes to Dr. Call, the first by Ron Minasian:
I want to truly honor and say what a privilege it has been to earthly know Dr. Marvin Call. He was not only our family doctor in Sanger, but Dr. Call, his wonderful wife Jean, daughters Cheryl, Terry and Heather were friends of my family.
I speak on behalf of my dad, mom and sister who were awaiting his arrival a few days ago to be in the arms of Jesus.
Dr. Call was one of the greatest men I have ever met because of his integrity, love, care and compassion not only his patients but for all people.
My dad respected and loved Dr. Call so much that he could never call him by his first name.
I’ll always remember going over to their home and playing pool in the basement. My mom always said I got sick on purpose so I could go and see Dr. Call and you know what...she was right!
There will never be another Dr. Marvin Call, and Heaven has received a truly Godly man who loved, walked, and lived a life full of Jesus’ Grace.
By Dr. Call's daughter Heather Call Fuller:
The world lost an amazing man on Sunday when my father passed away. He was compassionate, generous, and kind to everyone he met. He was everyone's favorite doctor, beginning and ending his career in public health. As a seventy-something, he helicoptered several times to the bottom of the Grand Canyon to staff the health clinic which served the Havasupai Tribe.
His love for medicine and dedication to others never ended. He was beloved by so many but none more than me.
He was my go-to guy, championing all my successes and providing unwavering support during my low points. What a lucky girl I have been to be able to call such an extraordinary man my father. He has been a constant presence in my life and his memory and legacy will live on. I will carry his heart. I will carry it in my heart.
By Dr. Call's daughter Terry Hines:
If you had the privilege of knowing my dad, you were one of the lucky ones. My dad was a kind, generous and steadfast man. Three days ago my dad left this earth and entered into the gates of heaven. He will be missed more than words can describe. He was a great father, a loving grandfather and the BEST great-grandfather! He adored Autumn, David and Curt and they loved him right back. We are lost without him but are so grateful for each day we had with him
I did have the privilege of knowing Dr. Call and I will miss him and the comments and concerns he shared about some of the things I wrote about the great City of Sanger.
We'll let you know as soon as we hear anything about services for Dr. Call.
