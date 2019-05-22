And those people are allowed to vote ...
My most sincere condolences to the family and many friends of Terry Herrera who died at only 54 years old, way too soon.
A funeral mass for Terry is being celebrated at 10:30 a.m. today, May 23, at St. Mary's New Catholic Church.
•••
My little dog Sadie took me on a very long walk through our little part of the world last Sunday and we marveled at how many "Open House" signs we saw. I wondered if there were more houses for sale than usual in Sanger. But Sadie suggested there are probably just more aggressive realtors than usual.
That may be true because we recently received a couple of cards, cookies and a box of candy from realtors who seemed to be commemorating the anniversary of the day we bought our house a couple of decades ago.
In the interest of full disclosure, we don't intend selling the house any time soon and if we did we would have to use a realtor who is related to us.
I'll bet Sadie and I don't get any more cards, cookies or candy. Darn.
•••
What happened at the May 15 planning commission meeting was another sorry example of people not allowing themselves to be confused by facts after they've made up their minds about something.
In spite of what they have convinced themselves is true, the city is not in the business of building houses, hospitals or restaurants - and the city is not waiting until final approval of the controversial state ordered rezoning plan to bang together a prefabricated Section 8 housing complex or two in their back yards.
The city's senior planner David Brletic and frustrated members of the planning commission have repeatedly told NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) protesters that they are no more happy than the protestors about the state's demand that 63 acres within the city limits be rezoned to accommodate affordable housing.
If anyone ever gets around to trying to build affordable housing - or anything else - on any of the rezoned parcels there will be more planning commission hearings, more opportunities to protest and a bunch of environmental concerns to be addressed before the first shovel of earth can be turned.
If Sanger doesn't do what the state bullies want the city could face a state imposed building moratorium, have its gas tax funds and any grant money that flows through the state cut off.
When a woman, during the public hearing portion of the commission meeting said, referring to the City of Sanger, "Why don't you build us a hospital instead of all those Section 8 projects," I hit my forehead so hard I still have a headache, maybe a concussion.
And those people are allowed to vote.
•••
I hope you'll attend the 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony next Monday at Sanger Cemetery.
It's a very special day and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7168 who are in charge of the event this year have put together a special ceremony to honor all those military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our great nation.
See the story on the front page of today's Herald.
•••
It was mentioned at the May 16 city council meeting that a member of the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee, Michael Montelongo, doesn't believe nonprofit organizations with gang and drug prevention/intervention programs - like SAM Academy - are entitled to any of the $2 million or so public safety tax dollars collected each year because "... that money was only intended to go to the police and fire departments."
That was true when the measure was first okayed by voters in 2007. But in 2012 the city council approved a resolution allowing nonprofits with appropriate anti gang and drug programs to apply for grant money from Measure S funds.
The current flap over allowing nonprofits access to Measure S money is about whether or not that resolution was carried forward when Measure S was renewed by voters in 2016.
The confusion is caused by city manager Tim Chapa's unwillingness to allow the Measure S language to be clarified before it went to voters.
City attorney Hilda Cantu Montoy didn't seem to be at all confused. She said at the May 16 meeting that nonprofits are entitled to Measure S money and she would put that in writing.
Will that memo put an end to the apparent incremental dismantling of the grant program?
Not likely. It's just a momentary distraction. Chapa needs that Measure S money to help create the impression of a balanced general fund budget as much as Montelongo needed money from the DBCP fund for the same purpose when he was mayor.
•••
Please remember that Memorial Day is about more than family outings and barbecues and beer. It's about remembering those military men and women who died in the service of their great country - our country.
