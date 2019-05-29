Ediitor's note: Our thanks to Dr. Alfredo Ponce for allowing us to use his powerful graphic about the many 2019 graduates who are children of farm workers. Ponce, currently an assistant principal at Sanger High School, will become principal of Sanger Unified's Community Day School at the beginning of the next schoolyear. In his spare time Ponce creates colorful graphics like the one above about important events in the school district.