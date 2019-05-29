The city council is about to travel down muddy roads ...
Waytogo Sanger's VFW Post 7168 for organizing a great Memorial Day ceremony.
I got to Sanger Cemetery where the event was held on Monday a little early and met Carmen and Joe Reyna of Sanger.
They underlined for me what Memorial Day is all about.
They were at the cemetery to decorate the grave of Carmen's brother USMC LCpl Joseph Escobar who gave his life for his country on June 2, 1967 in Vietnam.
They led me a short distance away to show me a marker to commemorate Carmen's cousin, Army Sgt. Frank S. Hernandez, who went missing in action in Vietnam in 1970.
His body was never found.
Memorial Day is not a time to thank the military veterans who came home.
It's a time to remember military personnel like LCpl Escobar who was killed in action and Sgt. Hernandez who went missing in action.
It's a time to remember and to thank those men and women who gave their all for our great nation - for our freedom.
•••
Got to thinking recently about what's ahead for the city council during its next few meetings and an old country song I remember Hank Thompson or maybe Willie Nelson singing popped into my head.
It went something like this:
"Detour, there's a muddy road ahead
Detour, paid no mind to what it said
Detour, oh, these bitter things I find
Should have read that detour sign ..."
As Hank might have said, "Yep, there's gonna be a mighty muddy road ahead ..." for councilmembers no matter how well intentioned they are or how fair they try to be while working to figure out what went into putting together - or not putting together - recommendations to guide them from the planning commission and the Measure S oversight committee.
Making that road even muddier will be recommendations to the council from city staff members who many view as responsible for the apparent chaos that resulted in a lack of clear direction from the committee and the commission.
This evening at a 6 p.m. special meeting in city hall, the council will try to come to an agreement on approving a Measure S 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 proposed budget and 10 year spending plan and Measure S grant disbursements to nonprofits.
The oversight committee, while trying to decide what recommendation to send to the council about the budget, 10 year plan and grants, traveled down maybe an even muddier road. It was so confusing, chaotic, contentious and muddy, in fact, that two members of the committee resigned and one, on her Facebook page, volunteered to be chairperson of a "No on Measure S" committee when the measure comes up for voter renewal again.
Brave councilmembers, at a special meeting on June 6 at the community center will head down another muddy road when they attempt to make a final decision on a controversial state ordered affordable housing rezoning issue.
Whatever the council decides, it may not upset any more people than the date of the meeting itself. It conflicts with the WAMS and Fairmont promotion ceremonies.
There is only a kind of mud covered non-recommendation from the planning commission to guide the council's decision. A voting snafu at a May 15 meeting of the commission negated a 3-1 vote in favor of recommending a plan to rezone 54 acres to comply with an affordable housing mandate from the state.
Commissioners who probably heaved a collective sigh of relief for finally putting the issue to bed were surprised when a couple of days after the meeting the city attorney explained that four votes, a majority of the seven person commission, were necessary for approval. Two commission members had recused themselves, one was absent and the remaining four didn't agree - so, no official planning commission recommendation.
Deja vu all over again.
But never fear!
City staff will be at both council meetings to let councilmembers know what the staff's boss, city manager Tim Chapa, wants the councilmembers to do.
And, they'll do it because that's what this council does without apparently realizing that many, if not all, of those muddy roads flow right out of the city manager's office.
•••
Special waytogos to the volunteers who placed the small flags on graves of men and women who had served in the military for the Memorial Day service at Sanger Cemetery.
Unfortunately I don't have a list of all the volunteers. But I do know that members of Scout Troop 322, the high school Interact club, Sanger Rotary club, American Legion and Hope Sanger were involved.
•••
Hope you can make it to the city council meeting this evening.
It's likely to be a lot more interesting than anything on TV.
Please direct your questions or comments to sangerherald@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.