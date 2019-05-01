Is the council even aware of the hidden agenda?
I feel bad that I forgot all about Earth Day until it was too late to do whatever it is we are supposed to do on Earth Day.
I'm not sure what Earth Day is all about and I keep forgetting to ask someone to explain it to me. I did remember that last week was National Karaoke Week and I celebrated appropriately.
•••
I'm beginning to feel the same way about
city council meetings that I feel about Earth Day. I'm just not sure what they're all about any more and, just like Earth Day, I feel like the published agenda is sometimes trumped by a hidden agenda.
I'm fairly sure that at least part of today's hidden city council agenda will be about putting an end to Measure S grants to nonprofits that offer gang and drug prevention/intervention programs without acknowledging that's what's really happening.
It could also be about violating a section of Resolution 4361, approved by the city council in 2012, establishing Measure S grants to nonprofits. Resolution 4361, which I believe is still in effect, says a "majority" of the funds set aside for gang/drug prevention services "will be allocated to nonprofits with the remainder to city sponsored programs."
Yet, the Measure S 10 year expenditure plan that will be presented this evening will call for either $50,000 or $75,000 per year to go to nonprofits, beginning with the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, while almost $110,000 of the gang/drug prevention services money will go to a city sponsored program, the police department's G.R.E.A.T. officer.
I'm saying $50,000 or $75,000 to nonprofits because a memo from Administrative Services Director Gary Watahira to the city council in advance of today's 6 p.m. meeting says, "Subsequent to the approval of the proposed budget, the COC (Citizens Oversight Committee) approved the 10 Year Plan but increased the funding for Gang Prevention to $75,000. This change will create a deficit of $58,400 in the 10th year of the plan."
The city staff - in my opinion prompted by the city manager Tim Chapa - had recommended cutting the annual nonprofit grant funding from $125,000 per year to $50,000 per year.
So, that increase of $25,000 recommended by the COC would break a bank that is funded by $2 million or more each year from a sales and use tax. (The memo makes it sound like the grant program is the only thing being funded by Measure S.)
Measure S just keeps getting curiouser and curiouser.
I was taken to task by a couple of councilmembers for earlier suggesting that behind all the smoke and mirrors is an effort to dismantle the nonprofit grant program.
"We're not ending the program, we're just creating new rules for 2019," they said.
I’ve never been good at arithmetic or as it’s called these days “mathematics.” But luckily it doesn’t take much of an arithmetician to figure out the way the new rules for nonprofit grant applicants are written it means the end of the nonprofit grant program.
If no nonprofit that has ever been funded can be funded again - that's a new rule - the pool of potential applicants is limited to the remaining nonprofits that have never been funded AND that offer gang/drug intervention/prevention programs. That’s a mighty small pool that will become even smaller with each funding cycle until very soon there are none left.
Since we can assume the person who wrote that rule - with no input from the oversight committee - is reasonably intelligent we can also assume he understands the significance of the rule – the de facto end of the nonprofit grant program because there soon will be no remaining eligible applicants.
Dismantling - running out of applicants – toe-may-toe, toe-mah-toe – whatever we choose to call it, the result is the same – a clever, obvious and calculated, incremental ending of the nonprofit grant program.
•••
By the way, in case you're curious, here's how a dictionary defines "Dismantle":
1. the act of causing an organization or system to stop functioning by gradually reducing its power or purpose;
2. the process of ending an organization or system gradually in an organized way; also: to destroy the integrity or functioning: "The program was dismantled due to a lack of funding."
Sound familiar?
•••
It's going to be a busy, busy weekend. 'Hope to see you at one of the many events.
Please direct your questions or comments to sangerherald@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.