Sanger is being ordered to comply with another state project ...
Dear weird Sanger drivers, unless you are driving a really big truck you don't need to swing wide across the center line before pulling into a diagonal parking place on 7th Street.
I will try really hard not to run into you while you are unnecessarily trespassing on my side of the street. However, you may receive an automatic, reflexive and expressive disapproving hand signal.
•••
A few of the zinnias I planted in the massive cracks in N Street in front of the Herald are beginning to emerge.
It looks like we'll soon have a colorful flower garden in the street in front of the Herald.
I can see a downtown beautification award in our future.
So far I've resisted the urge to plant a tree in the big pothole in the middle of the street.
But, after all, there has been a tree in the middle of N Street precedent.
So, maybe I'll plant a little pine tree, hang a few ornaments on it and let drivers try to figure out the best way to get around it.
After all, this is The Nation's Christmas Tree City and we put trees in the middle of the road.
•••
Of all the rutted, lumpy, cracked streets in Sanger, I doubt that any are as annoying as that tire and front end alignment destroying railroad crossing on 7th Street just east of Academy Avenue.
The City isn't allowed to do the work that's necessary to fix it. The tracks and the crossing belong to the railroad.
The City has spent years complaining to the railroad and the California Public Utilities Commission.
That's all it can do.
So, you can imagine my joy on Tuesday morning when I saw a crew from the railroad working on the crossing.
When the crew had finished doing whatever it was doing, loaded up its heavy equipment and gone back to wherever it came from, I expectantly drove east on 7th Street toward the community center - over the asphalt covered tracks - and was I ever surprised.
I don't know how they did what I thought was impossible - they made the crossing even worse than it was. When my eyes stopped bouncing in my head I stopped the car, inspected my tires, made a note to have the front end alignment checked and took another route back to the Herald. I suspect that exercise was for the sole purpose of being able to tell the public utilities commission the railroad had finally responded to all the complaints. It certainly wasn't for the purpose of improving that crossing.
•••
Alisen
Fujisawa, left, and Jacqueline DiBello are volunteers at Sanger's no kill animal shelter.
They do everything from helping clean kennels to walking dogs waiting for a forever home.
Kim Reed, the volunteer coordinator at the shelter, could use a few more Alisens and Jacquelines.
Please call Kim at (559) 250-5270 if you'd like to know more about volunteering or maybe fostering or adopting one or more dogs.
Kim and animal control officer Mario Irazoqui are doing a fantastic job of getting dogs fostered, adopted and rescued, even older dogs like 8 year old "Bear" who recently left the shelter.
Sad to say, most of the dogs at the shelter on the city yard on North Avenue just east of Newmark Avenue appear to have been abandoned, sometimes mother dogs with their entire litter of puppies.
Kim and volunteers like Jacqueline and Alisen do a great job caring for the dogs until they can find them a home where they won't be abandoned again.
•••
If you thought the state ordered rezoning for affordable housing stirred up Sanger residents, just wait until Sanger residents find out how much the most recent state ordered project is going to cost them.
It's called the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" (SGMA) and it's probably going to raise the amount you pay for water by more than 40 percent within the first five years of the project.
Once again, the city has no choice.
It's just like the state's housing element law that is making the city rezone almost 63 acres for affordable housing. The city has to do what the state tells it to do with affordable housing rezoning and with "sustainable groundwater management."
Whether the city likes it likes it or not.Whether Sanger residents like it or not.
I agree with Sanger resident Kevin Carter who told the city council at its April 4 meeting, during a discussion about SGMA, that California cities need to stand up and say they're going to take the state back from legislators who keep ordering cities to do projects that cost the cities and therefore the taxpayers more and more money. It has to stop somewhere before overburdened taxpayers find somewhere else to live and California's legislators wind up running out of other peoples' money for their pet projects.
•••
Waytogo to: WAMS for receiving a Fresno State Bonner Center Virtues and Character Recognition Award; Kings River High School for its Model Continuation School recognition; Fairmont Elementary, Sanger Academy Charter School and Quail Lake Environmental Charter School for their redesignations as "Schools to Watch"; and Quail Lake for its Green Ribbon Schools Award.
Please direct your questions or comments to sangerherald@gmail.com.
