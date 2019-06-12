The Quail Lake Environmental Charter School 8th grade promotion ceremony was a night for champions, 47 well dressed and well groomed champions, stepping on stage to receive awards and promotion certificates.
Sixty-six percent of the promoting class had been attending Quail Lake since kindergarten. Each of the 11 valedictorians shared thoughts about champions. Derek Nasalroad said it's ".. how they recover when they fall." Isabella Worley seemed to think teachers and staff at Quail Lake were champions. They should know. Derek and Isabella were named the male and female Falcons of the Year, " ... the pinnacle of all around student achievement," said teacher Shane Mason who introduced them. The other valedictorians, with 4.0 GPAs through the 7th and 8th grades were Emmy Weber, Gavin Gonzalves, Victoria Ruiz, Colin Manfredo, Madison Bigham, Michael Bedrosian, Katelyn Callahan, Jayden Ponce and Lauren McQuay.
The well organized ceremony moved with military precision, starting with a video featuring students talking about their dreams, the Pledge of Allegiance by Simone Kilby and the Star Spangled Banner played by the Quail Lake Advanced Band, student welcome by Eli Borsch and Madison Webb, principal's welcome by Kim Labosky, awards and recognitions and ending with a slide show of memories.
