Former Sanger mayor Joshua Mitchell and present State Center Community College District (SCCCD) trustee Eric Payne will be facing penalties from the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) when the FPPC board meets on June 13 in Sacramento to review staff recommendations.
Payne, trustee for Area 2, and his 2016 campaign committee will be fined a total of $66,000 if the FPPC board approves a staff recommendation.
The FPPC, which is responsible for enforcing the state’s laws on campaign finance, conflicts of interest, lobbying and governmental ethics says Payne and his committee failed to file various necessary campaign paperwork, Payne failed to disclose sources of income and he misused campaign funds.
Mitchell faces a $6,000 fine for actions the FPPC says go back to when he was a Sanger council member and mayor from 2010 to 2015.
He is accused of voting to extend a program which "had foreseeable financial effect on his source of income" and failing to disclose a source of income.
