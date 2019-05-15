City Council
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Sanger City Council will be at 6 p.m. today, May 16, following a closed session meeting of the council devoted to labor negotiations starting at 5 p.m.
Three presentations will lead off the regular meeting:
• Fresno County Rural Transit Agency's 40th anniversary;
• Valley ROP Urban Rural Firefighting Program; and,
• ChrisCom (grant writing firm) quarterly report.
In addition to the usual routine items on the consent calendar there a few that may inspire comment from council or audience members:
• Measure S spending on a property/evidence room audit and inspection, and on ballistic protective shields for Sanger officers;
• $20,000 for a Fair Labor Standards Act audit; and, a
• a donation of a surplus fire engine to the Fresno County Chapter of Pink Heals.
The rest of the short agenda is also relatively routine.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
There will be a public hearing at a June 6 meeting to seek public input and then make a decision on a state ordered affordable housing rezoning issue. (Yes that does conflict with promotion ceremonies for WAMS and Fairmont.)
The council regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
The city council consists of five elected members.
The mayor is elected at large. The other members of the council are elected by districts. The mayor pro tem may change every other year in December. It is decided by a vote of the council members during a council reorganization meeting.
Planning Commission
The Sanger Planning Commission will held a special meeting on May 15 at 6 p.m. at the community center to take input from the public and to agree on a recommendation about a state ordered affordable housing rezoning issue for the city council to consider and make a final decision on at a June 6 meeting at city hall.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is on June 27.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The planning commission meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
The Sanger Planning Commission is comprised of seven members appointed by the city council and is a permanent advisory body to the council on matters related to planning and development. The commission holds regularly scheduled public meetings to consider land use and zoning matters presented by staff.
Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee
The next meeting of the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee will be at 6 p.m. on on June 4.
The City of Sanger is accepting applications to fill two positions on the committee. (Melissa Griggs recently resigned and Mike Montelongo is filling out the term of another member, James Miser, who resigned earlier. Montelongo's term will end on June 30.)
For more information or to pick up an application, contact the city clerk's office, 1700 7th St., call (559) 876-6300 ext. 1350 or visit the city website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 31.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to each meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The oversight committee regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
The Citizen's Oversight Committee is made up of five members serving two-year terms.
They are selected through an application process with the city council making the final selection and appointment. All committee members must be residents of Sanger.
Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees
The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees will be at 7 p.m. on May 28.
The board meets at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in the board room at the district office, 1905 7th St.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at the meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed on the district's website at www.sanger.k12.ca.us/
The board consists of seven elected members. The president of the board is selected by the other board members.
SUSD Personnel Commission
The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Classified Employee Personnel Commission will be at 5 p.m. on May 20.
The commission meets on the third Monday of each month in the board room of the district office, 1905 7th St.
The commission consists of 3 members, one selected by the district, one selected by California School Employees Association and one selected jointly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.