City Council
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Sanger City Council will be at 6 p.m. today, May 2, following a closed session meeting of the council starting at 5 p.m.
A public forum at 5 p.m. provides an opportunity to comment on the only item on the closed session agenda, labor negotiations.
The regular meeting agenda includes three ceremonial items: a National Day of Prayer proclamation; recognition of the recreation department's spring intern Wendy Xiong; and recognition of "Honoring Sanger" for its donation to the recreation department's swim program.
The "Consent Calendar" that lists items considered routine and are enacted by one motion and one vote includes the regular minutes, warrants and payroll data and recommendations that the council approve: an $81,672 contract for a curb ramp project; and letters of support for senator Melissa Hurtado's request for state budget appropriations that provide funding for Sanger projects.
The action agenda called "Department Reports" contains only two items, staff recommendations for the council to approve: a Measure S 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal year budgets and a Measure S 10 year spending plan; and a resolution authorizing a budget amendment that would add $71,000 for construction of Phase I improvements at Sanger's Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Mayor Frank Gonzalez will request a medicinal cannabis dispensary presentation be added to the May 16 city council agenda.
There will be a public hearing at the June 6 meeting to seek public input on a state ordered affordable housing rezoning issue.
The council regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The city council consists of five elected members.
The mayor is elected at large. The other members of the council are elected by districts. The mayor pro tem may change every other year in December. It is decided by a vote of the council members during a council reorganization meeting.
Planning Commission
The Sanger Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on May 15 to take input from the public and to agree on a recommendation to the city council about a state ordered affordable housing rezoning issue.
The location has not been announced.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The planning commission meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
The Sanger Planning Commission is comprised of seven members appointed by the city council and is a permanent advisory body to the council on matters related to planning and development. The commission holds regularly scheduled public meetings to consider land use and zoning matters presented by staff.
Measure S
Citizens Oversight Committee
The next meeting of the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee will be at 6 p.m. on May 7.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at the meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to each meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The oversight committee regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
The Citizen's Oversight Committee is made up of five members serving two-year terms.
They are selected through an application process with the city council making the final selection and appointment. All committee members must be residents of Sanger.
Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees
The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees will be at 7 p.m. on May 14.
The board meets at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in the board room at the district office, 1905 7th St.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at the meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed on the district's website at www.sanger.k12.ca.us/
The board consists of seven elected members. The president of the board is selected by the other board members.
SUSD Personnel Commission
The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Classified Employee Personnel Commission will be at 5 p.m. on May 20.
The commission meets on the third Monday of each month in the board room of the district office, 1905 7th St.
The commission consists of 3 members, one selected by the district, one selected by California School Employees Association and one selected jointly.
