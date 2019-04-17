• The next open meeting of the Sanger City Council will be today, April 18 at 6 p.m., following a closed session meeting starting at 5 p.m.
The agenda includes recommendations to approve: a cost allocation plan that will make a dent of $346,000 in the general fund budget when it is fully implemented; long awaited improvements at the Bethel Avenue and 5th Street intersection; and a $3.7 million contract for construction of a water storage tank.
The council meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at the meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The city council consists of five elected members.
The position of mayor is elected at large. The other members of the council are elected by districts. The position of mayor pro tem may change every other year in December. It is decided by a vote of the council members during a council reorganization meeting.
• The next meeting of the Sanger Planning Commission will be at 6 p.m. on April 25 at city hall, 1700 7th St.
A special meeting to deal with a state ordered rezoning issue will be held on May 15. The location has not been announced.
The planning commission meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
The Sanger Planning Commission is comprised of seven members appointed by the city council and is a permanent advisory body to the council on matters related to planning and development. The commission holds regularly scheduled public meetings to consider land use and zoning matters presented by staff.
• The next meeting of the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee will be at 6 p.m. on May 7.
The oversight committee usually meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St. But lately a few meetings have been cancelled or rescheduled.
The Citizen's Oversight Committee is made up of five members serving two-year terms.
They are selected through an application process with the city council making the final selection and appointment. All committee members must be residents of Sanger.
• The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees will be at 7 p.m. on April 23.
The board meets at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in the board room at the district office, 1905 7th St.
The board consists of seven elected members. The president of the board is selected by the other board members.
• The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Classified Employee Personnel Commission will be at 5 p.m. on May 20.
The commission meets on the third Monday of each month in the board room of the district office, 1905 7th St.
The commission consists of 3 members, one selected by the district, one selected by California School Employees Association and one selected jointly.
