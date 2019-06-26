City Council
The next Sanger City Council meeting will be on July 2 at the community center. Since it's a continuation of a public hearing that began on June 6 you can see the June 6 agenda on the city website for an overview of the meeting on July 2.
The meeting will be devoted to trying to make a final decision on state ordered rezoning to accommodate affordable housing.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The council regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
Planning Commission
The Sanger Planning Commission's next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 25 at city hall.
The June 27 meeting has been cancelled.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The planning commission meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee
The next meeting of the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 2 at city hall.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at each meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to each meeting and may be reviewed at city hall at 1700 7th Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.sanger.ca.us.
The oversight committee regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of each month in the council chamber at city hall, 1700 7th St.
SUSD Board of Trustees
The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees will be at 7 p.m. on July 23.
The board meets at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in the board room at the district office, 1905 7th St.
Staff reports on what is to be discussed at the meeting will be available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting and may be reviewed on the district's website at www.sanger.k12.ca.us/
SUSD Personnel Commission
The next meeting of the Sanger Unified School District Classified Employee Personnel Commission will be at 5 p.m. on July 15.
The commission meets on the third Monday of each month in the board room of the district office, 1905 7th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.