'O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive.' - Sir Walter Scott
"Commit a crime and the world is made of glass. Commit a crime and it seems a coat of snow fell on the ground, such as reveals in the woods the track of every partridge and fox and squirrel and mole. You cannot recall (take back) the spoken word. You cannot wipe out a foot track. You cannot draw up the ladder so as to leave no inlet or clue. Some damning circumstance always transpires."
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
Today we dedicate that bit of poetic prescience to Messrs. James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr, and James Baker. In an effort to negate the appearance of being sexist and in an attempt to be all inclusive, we must also include Lisa Paige, Nellie Ohr, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Sally Yates, Fusion GPS, Loretta Lynch, most members of the “main stream” media and any other ancillary associates of this gang.
Turns out that bearing false witness may indeed carry the possibility of legal repercussions and all of these characters are scurrying about pointing their fingers at each other. Talk about a circular firing squad! What appears to have been a really ugly game these players have been playing for about three years in an effort to overturn a legitimate election suddenly has the possibility of sunshine being shined upon it!
Who would have ever imagined that this country would ever witness a bloodless coup by the “deep state? Obviously those who practice professional politics—probably begun during the Clinton era—felt they could get away with it.
Attorney General William Barr has begun an examination of the questionable methods and sources which were used to figuratively begin an anal exam of a man who was new to the ways of Washington and the political machinations which are practiced there.
A Democratic controlled house continues to rehash the Mueller investigation,
which after all this time with a staff of attorneys which seem to have been selected for anti-Trump, was able to find nothing of consequence in their mission.
After all this time of being promised that evidence was plain to see by people like California's Adam Schiff there is nothing, period. Yet, Democrats want to look at his taxes, his family and probably even his school years. In the meantime all the nation's problems are effectively being ignored by this bunch of Sherlock Holmes wannabes.
Obviously they continue the witch hunt as long as they the support of sycophantic allies in the media, especially The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC. These are willing members of the media who eagerly spread the trash in the Steele dossier and breathlessly reported it as truth.
It's indeed a black eye for America that many of the top tier bureaucrats working for various agencies became “weaponized” during the tenure of Barack Obama. Early on in that administration, it became readily apparent that the appointment of Eric Holder as Attorney General was the genesis of such a movement. One of his earliest acts was the dropping of charges against three Philadelphia men for racketeering actions during an election. He quickly followed that with a really dumb “fast and furious” action which had ultimately aimed at establishing greater control of guns.
Not far behind that, we discovered that Lois Lerner of the Internal Revenue Service had targeted Conservative non-profits for further investigation. The applications were slow walked which directly impacted monies which might have been available for the promotion of conservative Republican candidates during an election. Ms. Lerner was allowed to retire with no repercussions and apparently is now enjoying the largesse earned from her government employment.
It appears that William Barr is a trained, seasoned prosecutor and has busied himself cleaning up a corrupt Department of Justice. For the first time in a very long time the average citizen can hold out hope of at least part of the swamp that is Washington will be drained.
One has to ask themselves, if you were busy lying and leaking confidential information for the past three years, would you not be worried. It is our hope and belief that over the coming months these folks will find no place to hide and Barr and his team of trained investigators will have the wolves turning on their own. After all, that is the very nature of the beast.
But, as always, that's only one man's opinion.
In addition to the Sanger Herald, Publisher Fred Hall oversees two other Mid Valley Publishing newspapers - Reedley Exponent, and Dinuba Sentinel. He can be contacted by phone at (559) 638-2244 or by email at fred@midvalleypublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.