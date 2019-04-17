Political correctness wastes our tax money
To provide some perspective for the rationale for this column, I must advise you that it is being written on the morning of April 15 - tax day! There is nothing which focuses the mind more than having to sign the check and realize just how much money one has invested in the operation of this hyper-bloated government of ours. Any sane individual will question whether the bureaucrats are making better use of all this money than those of us in the private sector. I.R.S. Collections are staggering and the Democrats want more to give away in wasteful social programs and special interest support.
How did we ever get to the point that, in total, taxes take almost half of what we earn? Let's take a look at the scam and how it's perpetrated.
Next to a “sin tax” levied on alcohol or cigarettes, the easiest tax increase to get or bond issue to pass would be for our often dysfunctional educational system. Tell the voters that it's for the schools and will help back-fill a shortage of funds to adequately educate our children in modern facilities which will replace the run-down schools which are currently in service.
Truth is, if you're like most of us, you have children or grandchildren attending the impacted school or college and can't find yourself possibly being so cold hearted as to turn down such a simple request. After all, it's only a few more dollars a year and we've been taught, year after year, how important a proper education is to the future of our youngsters.
Factually, in view of the recent “pay to play” scandals involving colleges, it gives one a reason to be skeptical of the educational complex and deserves a helluva lot closer inspection of where our taxpayer dollars are truly going. By the way, in this recent scandal it appears that the colleges themselves will not have to pay a price for the quasi-sanctioned cheating that was taking place right before their eyes. Perhaps because so many of the programs currently in place for scholarship money or assistance are little more than a scam of our generosity.
Perhaps we should “follow the money” and see if it is being wisely and prudently spent. Every marker we have examined indicates that is not necessarily the case. As one would do with any business, let's examine how the ever increasing funding is being used.
During a recent poll charting school activity from 1970 to 2010, researchers discovered the growth of students amounted to 8.6 percent, while the growth of non-teaching staff (administrative) burgeoned by 130 percent. This is punctuated by little growth in actual teaching personnel. Fordham Foundation found that “states could have saved more than $24 billion annually if that increased/decreased the employment of administrators and other non-teaching staff at the same rate as students between 1992 and 2009.”
Even with the spending of all that money, test scores and graduation rates show little evidence of improvement despite this explosive growth of non-teaching positions.
The largest segment of that increase in administrative and non-teaching positions was for teacher aides—employees who work in the classroom, giving students individual attention, often children with special needs.
It is my absolute conviction that we should eliminate Federal oversight and regulation of education and educational curriculum to wit.
The passage of laws like the Disabilities Education Act and the Bilingual Education acts contributed significantly to the greater need for teachers aides.
A study by Fordham University discovered that a higher number of teacher aides generally corresponded to a greater presence of children with individualized education plans. That study also concluded that special needs kids are not the only reason for increased personnel. It notes that “during roughly the same time period, schools were further burdened with obligations to provide special programs and services for youngsters with drug issues, health challenges, sex-and-sometimes-pregnancy, homelessness, and a host of family challenges.”
It just seems that so many of these so called “challenges” fall within the purview of a parent and not our school system.
We've produced a whole generation of the “everybody gets a trophy” youngsters who were dropped on the ground at the finish line by our educational system, untaught, insecure and unable to compete in any sort of global market. They have been told they are perfect in every way and see no reason to adapt to the reality of the world as it truly is. Somebody lied to them along the way to protect their precious feelings. Competition around the world may not have gotten the message about how special our kids are.
The only realistic fix for a problem such as this is to improve the entire system. Investment should be made in those who are doing the actual teaching and not in people whose main function is administrative or oversight. Our schools should not be considered a social experiment. Curriculum should be structured to provide children with an education which will help them to compete in a world that is inherently competitive. Nothing is to be gained by all the politically correct crap being espoused by academics throughout high school and college.
Spend money on things that will pay dividends and teach true worldly survival skills!
But, as always, that's only one man's opinion.
In addition to the Sanger Herald, Publisher Fred Hall oversees two other Mid Valley Publishing newspapers - Reedley Exponent, and Dinuba Sentinel. He can be contacted by phone at (559) 638-2244 or by email at fred@midvalleypublishing.com.
