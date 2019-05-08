Uneducated voters and liberal educated politicians are paving a path to socialism
Have you ever wondered if some of these “progressive” politicians truly realize just how dumb and unrealistic their ideas are, or are they just so propped up and surrounded by sycophants that the truth of their ignorance is shielded from them? Frankly it's easy to feel embarrassed for them until one realizes that what is pouring from their mouths is exactly what our own children have been taught in school and university over the last several decades.
One would assume there is some sort of pain associated with being completely void of cogent thought. A short list could be compiled of virtually all of the announced Democrat candidates for President, as well as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mazie Hirano, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib, Maxine Waters, Richard Blumenthal, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all of the commentators at CNN and MSNBC.
At some point, we are going to be forced to realize that the seed of failure and destruction of our lifestyle has been sown and has begun to take root. I, personally, see it as a huge threat to about everything that has become known as American but can, and should be, reversed by sending more sober people to our capitols!
We've seen how quickly one weed can become dominant and soon take over an entire plot of land. Socialism and Communism offer great promises to the people of the country which they infest and once established it usually results in the entire economic collapse of the entire nation. Venezuela is a current glaring example of that premise. Those great promises are little more than great lies used in the seduction of gullible voters.
Our forefathers envisioned a free press as a guardian against lies and misinformation but the American media have been “missing in action” over the past couple of decades. Sad to say, it has become even worse over the past three years, with few signs of objective reporting. Not only are they shirking their duty, they have become so opinionated and compromised that they have formed an allegiance with one of major political parties. Outside of clearly identified opinion pieces, that is an absolute no-no.
The job of an effective press corps is to inform the public, provide them with pertinent information and then let them make up their own minds. We have a major problem when America's press corps begins to feel they are smarter than anyone else and must provide the “great unwashed" with instructions about how and what to think. It certainly was never intended for a group of privileged writers, reporters, editors and news producers to carry the water for the current crop of corrupt public officials.
Our greatest concern is that bunch of kids from the 1960s and 1970s have graduated college, entered the field as educators and are now in a position to teach current youngsters in the socialistic views they shared in school. In my opinion, the 1960's and 1970's was the era when our country came closer than ever in history to being consumed in anarchy. Thugs alongside professors and students participated in and led the ensuing riots. Academia ruled the roost and “if it felt good, do it.” Everyone was exhorted to rise up and defeat “the man.”
The pendulum of events normally is self-correcting in that it normally will only swing so just far before self adjusting in the opposite direction. The American people are not stupid—contrary to what many of the politicos have come to believe. We believe that over the past three years the reality of the situation is such that most people realize that ever increasing government is not the answer to a strong country and a vibrant nation. I know that it often seems that we over use the term common sense but seems increasingly that a return to common sense for the electorate has begun to arrent that over swinging pendulum. Several areas and states like the entire “left coast” and the New England area leave one to shake one's head at the silliness that is still occurring in elections and governance. Once again there is ample evidence that a lazy press corps and a corrupt political system have combined efforts to further exacerbate the erosion of good government. California are you listening?
We believe the real answer is as simple as controlled immigration, elections that are fair and closely scrutinized for irregularities such as ballot harvesting and a voting public that is well read and educated on the real issues which are involved. Use and belief in that which is garnered from social media further erodes any hope of having an aware citizenry. Nothing appearing on social media has been checked or otherwise edited for content or veracity.
The time to control our own destiny and return government to the original parameters of our Constitution is now. The old saying in sports is that the ball is in your court. Begin right now to become the arbiter of good government!
But, as always, that's only one man's opinion.
In addition to the Sanger Herald, Publisher Fred Hall oversees two other Mid Valley Publishing newspapers - Reedley Exponent, and Dinuba Sentinel. He can be contacted by phone at (559) 638-2244 or by email at fred@midvalleypublishing.com.
