Begin political change at the local level
What's not to like about living in California? Even with the current summer heat, we have the greatest climate in the world; we have the most beautiful mountains; we have the greatest beaches; we have the richest farmland to be found anywhere; we have magnificent deserts and yet we have the highest poverty rate in The United States and the highest number of welfare recipients in the entire nation. Obviously, we have a major problem somewhere! Could it have anything to do with having the worst possible political leadership? You think!
Facts can be stubborn things with which politicians and public officials must deal with on a regular basis. Case in point; Since about 2010, California has been losing a net 140,000 citizens each and every year. The Democrat administration in Sacramento and their sycophants in the media would tell you that the state is giving itself an enema—ridding itself of waste—to make room for the “best and brightest” as they migrate to the “golden state” with the people who are leaving. No one really believes that! If what we're getting are the best and brightest, all I can say is God help us.
The spin placed on the rationale for the exodus is patently untrue. If one will take a moment to survey your surroundings, it doesn't take long for your “lying” eyes and intuitive brain to detect a far different situation. The term “enema” was not thrown in as a pejorative element—It's actually the way the political elite have described those who are leaving! Those being forced to leave are all essentially working people who can no longer afford to live here and pay the ”entitlements” for those who choose not to support themselves or, even worse, are illegal and shouldn't even be here.
Remember, regardless of what the media might tell you about the value of this under-the-radar illegal population paying taxes, their negative impact on the economy of California is roughly $26 billion. Their cost of support exceeds their contribution by that amount. Apparently politicians see them as potential voters and with our current system of licensing through the D.M.V. With all the potential voter fraud, it is entirely feasible—even probably—that many of these people wind up voting. Allowing the harvesting of absentee ballots makes it a virtual certainty.
Eight million Californians live below the poverty line and about 13 million find themselves on welfare rolls of some sort. Adding to the misery factor for many of these people is the fact that basics—like utilities—are the highest in the nation because of artificial factors such as legislators mandating that a certain—ever growing—percentage of power come from renewable resources. Renewable resources are always more expensive than traditional methods of generating power. Blame the cost on P.G.&E. If you will because they are not very sympathetic people, but the real source of exorbitant power is deeply rooted in Sacramento at the capitol and all the lobbyists!
It's reached the point where every hare-brained scheme there is for generating power now has a lobbyist and, through spreading money around the capitol, manage to get themselves adding to legislation mandating their use by the power company. That includes everything from solar to steam and every one of them is more expensive than coal-fired or natural gas.
Yes, we have a lot of things in this beautiful state in which we can take pride but the living standard of far too many of our population sure as hell isn't one of them. The middle class family in California is being decimated by cost of living increases with which leadership deals so cavalierly. Perhaps a good slogan would be “Make California Affordable Again.” Donald Trump declared that he would work to make America great again and has worked every day since his inauguration to make it so. But then, on second thought, Gavin Newsom is no Donald Trump, so we need to prepare ourselves for the whims of a rich, San Francisco liberal who lives in a fantasy world which is far, far away from reality here in the Valley.
Given the weight of the current problem on the statewide level and the absence of character quality in those we have elected, it appears that the best place to begin is at the local level. There—at least at this time—remains something of a conservative political base here in the Valley. Ask the hard questions of those who seek public office. Do everything possible to elect people who do not answer to special interest groups and lobbyists. Make no mistake about it, we understand that money is the “mothers milk” of politics and the unions and special interest groups have tons of cash to spend on their personally selected candidate.
We may be naive, but we believe that common sense is the best defense against some big donor with their thumb on the scale. That means clear thinking, informed voters should always be the winner.
But, as always, that's only one man's opinion.
In addition to the Sanger Herald, Publisher Fred Hall oversees two other Mid Valley Publishing newspapers - Reedley Exponent, and Dinuba Sentinel. He can be contacted by phone at (559) 638-2244 or by email at fred@midvalleypublishing.com.
