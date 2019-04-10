Among politicians "Common sense is not so common," according to the philosopher Voltaire
We often wonder what happens to those people who espouse such good ideas and plans when asking for our vote, once they are sworn into office either in Sacramento or Washington.
It's as if all the best laid plans are put on the shelf as our representative assumes the herd mentality and it seems as if their only concern becomes mimicking the actions and thoughts of their fellow pretenders.
What the hell happened to the common sense they used in capturing our vote? If we wanted to send someone to Washington who was just going to do what was popular, why not send a pet dog with a note?
With the current Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in full throated roar, demanding up to 10 years of the President's income taxes “because Presidents have always provided them” one can be excused for wondering what the real requirements are for being President. Truth is, the President is already rich. Why not look at the tax records of the house members who have become wealthy since being elected?
Actually, there are only three mandated constraints set forth in the Constitution as requirements to become President. Those would be: one must be 35 years of age; a candidate must have lived in the United States for a period of 14 years; third of all, one must have been born in the United States or have at least one parent who is a United States citizen. Probably the most important one is to win the election via the constitutionally mandated Electoral College.
No one, not even the current much-maligned President, can be forced to release his personal or business income taxes. There is no way the Congressional Democrats can legally compel Donald Trump to release such records against his will. Perhaps I should hedge that a bit because California, Washington, Oregon and Hawaiian judges have been really squirrely in their interpretation of the law when it comes to the current administration. They employ painful machinations to make the “law” fit their personal agendas.
We're not quite sure why the investigations continue in the House, especially since the “Mueller Probe,” which drug on for almost two years, announced it had found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on the attempt to overturn an election which did not meet their expectations. There are certainly issues, including border security, which are far more pressing than a unilateral attempt to remove a legitimately elected President from office.
The most incredible thing about the whole mess is that Jerald Nadler and Adam Schiff claim to see and know things that were not discovered by Mueller's partisan, professional investigative team!
It seems that, everyday, I find myself exclaiming in some conversation, what a strange world we live in today!
Our own politicians and the institutions which educate our children blame our own country for all the ills in the world; people who are experiencing the greatest economy enjoyed in decades are demanding a change from capitalism to the frequently failed governmental form of socialism which is completely destructive of a thriving economy. Where is the common sense in all of that?
Outside of the Governor of South Carolina, Mark Sanford who had an affair with a Brazilian women while he was in office, we didn't think it was within the purview of a Governor to conduct foreign affairs. Yet, Jerry Brown of California flew to Beijing and conducted extensive talks and even signed agreements with Chinese officials. Not to be outdone, his successor Gavin Newsom is on his way to South America to conduct talks with future California citizens who are currently outstanding citizens in one of those countries.
Governors—particularly in California—have enough problems right here at home to keep them busy without having to set up a California “embassy” in locations where they have no business being!
Anyway, the money which Governor Newsom is squandering might be better spent here in California for a whole laundry list of needs.
Although we make every effort to not do so, one of the worst sins one can make when writing this sort of column is to make too many generalizations. There are, indeed, many hard-working, top-calibre people employed by local, county, state and federal governments. They are too often tainted by lazy, union-protected individuals who feel they have discovered a “nest on the ground.” We salute all those dedicated individuals who work for a bureaucracy where their individual initiative is neither recognized nor encouraged.
A tip of the hat to a dedicated, life-long, bureaucrat from Manteca who brought this shortsightedness to our attention. You, sir, they deserve our recognition and gratitude.
But, as always, that's only one man's opinion.
