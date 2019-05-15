By Joint Hometown News Service
Airman 1st Class Mario R. Solis
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Mario R. Solis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Solis is the son of Irma V. and Jesse R. Solis and brother of Josue, Samuel, Solis, Salome and Ariel Solis of Sanger, Calif.
He is a 2005 graduate of Sanger High School. He earned an associate degree in 2010 from Lincoln College Of Technology, Denver, Colo.
Airman Jose B. Gallardo III
U.S. Air Force Airman Jose B. Gallardo III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Gallardo is the son of Elizabeth Acuna of Ladson, South Carolina, and grandson of Bene and Linda Gallardo of Sanger, California. He is the nephew of Blanca and Bobby Martinez of Ladson, South Carolina.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of Sanger High School.
