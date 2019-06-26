L-R, city manager Tim Chapa, public works director John Mulligan, city councilmember Esmeralda Hurtado, city councilmember Daniel Martinez and mayor Frank Gonzalez break ground on June 26 at the site where a new 750,000 gallon water tank will be constructed. Mulligan called it one of the largest and most important projects he's been associated with since he's been public works director. Gonzalez thanked state senator Melissa Hurtado for her efforts to secure the state funding "that put the cherry on top and made it possible to finally get this long talked about project started."