Sanger's water woes go back a decade, maybe further.
The groundbreaking ceremony on June 26 on the southwest corner of Church and J streets may have heralded the beginning of an end to many of those woes.
Construction on a 750,000 gallon water tank at the groundbreaking site will begin on July 8 and will take approximately nine months to complete, said public works director John Mulligan.
"This has been a project we have been discussing for nearly 10 years but funding was an issue. With a cash infusion of $1,237,500 from the Economic Development Administration we were able to move forward. "Unfortunately, initial bids for construction of the tank came in well above our estimate due to increased steel, electrical and labor costs. We had to put a new water well on hold and shift funds to the tank.
"But with the recent $3 million state appropriation to Sanger, we can proceed aggressively to repair our water system for today’s use and also for the future," said Mulligan.
The new water tank will supplement Sanger's two 100-year old tanks, allowing for increased water service throughout Sanger and reducing stress on the older tanks.
Part of the $3 million from the state will go toward construction of the new well.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.