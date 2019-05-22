It was a wonderful evening ...
On behalf of the 1950 Valley Champion Apache baseball team inducted into the Sanger High School Athletic Hall of Fame on May 4, congratulations to all nine individuals who were also inducted.
Also, loads of appreciation to the Hall of Fame committee, the administrators, teachers, students, volunteers and sponsors who participated in a superb event!
Special thanks to Sanger High athletic director Brian Penner, president of the Sanger Historical Society Ken Marcantonio, master of ceremonies George Takata, Herald editor Dick Sheppard and philanthropist Tom Flores for a wonderful evening!
Harry Yasumoto
1950 baseball team member
