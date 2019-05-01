Planned procrastination presents problems
I appreciated Efren Rubio’s clear, well stated March 28 letter.
Procrastination is a tool used effectively by city manager Tim Chapa to control outcomes, eliminate/reduce public input and to create artificial pressure so council members vote without adequate information or research/review time.
That is called bullying.
Eli Ontiveros is the only council member who doesn’t play that game and calls out Mr. Chapa.
It’s clear Mr. Chapa is NOT doing a good job but the council rewarded him with a nice pay increase anyway. Why? Seems to be a misuse of limited city resources. Mr. Chapa’s local ties got him hired in Sanger but people familiar with his past note prior job performances weren’t exactly stellar.
The latest fiasco is the” urgent” response required by the State regarding zoning for high density housing. Identified more than two years ago, nearby communities responded then and without any angst – they planned for it! Where was Sanger's city administrator and planning staff then? Why didn’t the council consider this lack of administrative direction during Chapa’s evaluation?
We need planned, creative growth. The planning commission seems well-meaning but unimaginative. At the March special planning commission meeting, Mr. Brletic [senior planner] didn’t explain why some seemingly well-suited properties (e.g., south of Gong’s Market) aren’t being considered for high-density housing nor was there discussion as to what the city administrator and staff are doing to stimulate low to medium density in-fill housing in established neighborhoods where property owners vehemently reject high density housing. Low to medium density done in a systematic, well-planned way might be and could help the situation. Clovis encouraged tiny house placement on appropriately zoned lots.
Is Sanger reaching out to those property owners? Would removing or lowering permit fees stimulate in-fill growth?
There’s an Academy Avenue warehouse for lease for offices, two downtown 7th Street buildings with vacant second stories, and the continuation school portable classrooms across from the library-are any of those possible high density housing sites? What are planner’s doing to address traffic issues raised by folks around the high school? Let’s get input from the Assemi family with their imagination of what’s possible and experience in revitalization.
Mr. Chapa’s limited, uncreative approach to this problem is creating a crisis in our community which is destructive. It shows poor planning, poor management and a cavalier attitude towards the community.
The north end is your newer, larger properties; several property owners made it clear that they bought homes here but they will leave Sanger if those “enticements” are destroyed. Property owners are concerned about loss of value; many bought high before the recession and are only now gaining some equity. High density low income apartments will destroy what equity they have.
We need better representation from our elected officials before there is a mass exodus and then you can kiss the tax base goodbye.
City council members need to represent US. Why aren’t they having meetings in their districts? We need a city manager and a council that think creatively and care about the quality of life of the citizens of this city.
Rosa Huerta
