City council and the rezoning issue
California’s call for new medium-density, low-income housing developments can be seen as a Trojan horse for big developers’ profits. It is estimated that California’s real estate industry has spent $110 million on lobbying and campaign spending since 2008. Not only do developers often profit from mandates such as the one in front of the city council at the moment, but so do city officials.
Unfortunately, citizens of Sanger are all too well aware of under-the-table deals such as these. It was only in 2017 when the Fair Political Practices Committee investigated former mayor Joshua Mitchell for pocketing money from a developer building a Sanger subdivision. Sadly, unethical practices are not uncommon from our representatives and in the end, it is only the hard-working taxpayers and residents who lose out.
Currently, a new residential development mandate part of the 2025 General Plan is being decided upon by city council members. The state has ordered 54 acres of land to be redesignated or rezoned for 1,080 units in the city of Sanger. It is an issue that has sparked controversy over the last year amongst Sanger residents. At the forefront of the controversy lies a number of disputed sites which residents feel will cause upheaval in their everyday lives if rezoned and developed. Several community members have introduced other possible sites for the council to consider that would be more suitable for everyone involved. However, both the city council and planning commission shown an interest in the alternate sites.
With city council members voting on the new zoning, we only hope they stay committed to serving the citizens who voted them in and not their pocketbooks.
Michael Harris
Big doings at the library
A new season of entertainment begins Monday, July 1 at 6 p.m. at the Sanger Library with a performance highlighted by new illusions by illusionist Bryan Patrick, Refreshments will be provided.
There will then be three Monday evening classes, on July 8, 15, and 22 when Patrick will provide instruction for would be illusionists: session one, card magic; session two, restoration magic; and session three, vanish and reappear magic.
The delivery of new meeting room chairs is anticipated shortly and a digital picture frame will soon be mounted on the Sanger Friends of the Library book shelf to share flyers and announcements of upcoming events and show photos of past events. It should be in action within the month; hope you’ll drop in and see it.
The Big Book Sale is accepting books for the upcoming county-wide used book event at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis. To help with this, the Sanger Friends of the Library are accepting donations of gently used books. Let us know if you want to help with the book sale; volunteers are always welcome.
There are lots of free activities, and free lunches for kids. Drop in to participate in Lego Builders Club, kids movies, chair yoga, yarn activities, and chess classes.
The Library Summer Program is also going full steam ahead for teens, kids and adults. The listings are on line or pick up a calendar at the library.
The Sanger Friends of the Library meet the second Tuesday of each month; the next meeting is on July 16 at 6 p.m. in the library meeting room.
If you have questions, please contact me at (559) 696-2332.
Rosa Huerta
