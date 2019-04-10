A distinguished teacher ...
Bob Breshears grew up in Waterford, CA, milked cows and did other farm chores as a young man.
He graduated from high school in 1954 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed in Hawaii as a radioman. When he was discharged from the military Bob went to College of San Mateo in Milbrae. He married the love of his life Alyce Park.
Bob came to Clovis to teach school. His first teaching assignment was at the Tivy Valley School. The class was 4th, 5th and 6th grades all at the same time. From Tivy Valley he was transferred to Fairmont school.
Bob came from the old school of teaching. He taught how to count change, how to measure and how to balance a check book.
Bob was in administration for awhile at Washington Jr. High School. Then he was put in charge of special projects and was also the principal of the continuation school.
In 1993 Bob returned to Fairmont elementary school to teach 5th and 6th grade.
Bob spent a lifetime in the Sanger Unified School District and for 31 years he ran the Janet Niizawa Relays.
The Sanger community owes him a debt of gratitude.
Of all of Bob's achievements, the greatest is his ability to communicate with the children in his classes.
He has touched so many and has given of himself so much for the betterment of our community, our future and our youth.
I am honored to know Bob Breshears.
Bill Boos
Lots of activities at the library ...
The Sanger Friends of the Library (FOL) are presenting great new programs at the Sanger Library.
Free chess classes begin April 13 at 10:30 a.m. for players of all levels, beginner to advanced. On Earth Day, April 22 at 3:30 p.m., Mid Valley Disposal will discuss recycling practices. Games, door prizes and refreshments will be provided.
Movies for kids will begin soon, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons. The FOL will provide refreshments.
Continuing programs include Inspired Yarns on Mondays from 1-3 p.m. and Chair Yoga on Mondays at 11 a.m.
New magic classes are pending.
The Sanger Friends of the Library enjoy input from the community on programs you’d like to see at the library. We are still seeking bilingual volunteers for preschool story time. Come join the Friends – we meet on the third Tuesday of each month. Interested folks are invited to attend and join.
Hope to see you soon at the library.
Rosa Huerta,
president
Sanger FOL
