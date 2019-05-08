• May 13 - Measure S Citizens Oversight meeting, 6 p.m. at city hall, 1700 7th St. (Rescheduled from May 2.)
• May 14 - School board meeting, 7 p.m. at district headquarters, 1905 7th St.
• May 15 - Planning commission meeting, 6 p.m. at the community center, 730 Recreation Ave.
• May 16 - City council meeting, 6 p.m. at city hall, 1700 7th St.
