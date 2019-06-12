• June 13 - City council budget meeting, 6 p.m. at city hall, 1700 7th St.
• June 19 - Community planning meeting, 6 p.m. at Sanger High School band room, 1045 N. Bethel Ave.
• June 26 - City council budget meeting (If needed) at 6 p.m. at city hall, 1700 7th St.
• June 26 - School board meeting at 7 p.m. at the
district office, 1905 7th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.