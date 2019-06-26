Here's your Garden Checklist for June 27.
Pre-dawn irrigation is preferable to reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation.
Tasks: Control weeds before they flower, produce seed and multiply. If citrus trees have scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer weight horticultural oil. Treat petunia, geranium and tomato plants with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control budworm and tomato hornworm.
Pruning: Pinch back new growth to improve plant shape and encourage bloom. If bush training fruit trees to a 5- to 6-foot bush, do not miss this pruning in June.
Fertilizing: Do not fertilize cool-season lawns (fescues, bluegrass, perennial rye) during hot summer months.
Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
Planting: If your needs are such that you must plant now, remember to provide ample water and temporary shade.
Fruits and vegetables: corn, parsnips, plant from seed.
Enjoy now: Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), blanket flower (Gaillardia), gazania, globe amaranth (Gomphrena).
Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle.
Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, fig, melon.
