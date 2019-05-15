Every decision that was made at the April 15 oversight meeting should be invalidated.
That contention by Jerry Valadez of SAM Academy during the opening public forum is the way the May 13 meeting started.
The committee chairman Johnny Perez acknowledged he had lost control of the April meeting and promised he would try to do better.
But at the end of what may have been an even more chaotic session Perez announced he would "resign from the committee tomorrow morning."
The four person committee was one short of full strength because Melissa Griggs had resigned after the April 13 meeting and has not been replaced.
The committee did approve a few recommendations to send to the city council before ending the meeting by agreeing on a recommendation that many in the audience felt violated the Brown Act.
The committee agreed unanimously with staff recommendations that it was appropriate to spend Measure S money to pay for an audit and inspection of the police property/evidence room and to buy ballistic protective shields.
The committee split on sending a recommendation to the city council to approve a Measure S budget and 10 year spending plan. Jacob Villagomez was opposed and Perez, Montelongo and Frank Valles were in favor.
The rest of the meeting was spent debating the merits of a staff recommendation to award a Measure S grant of $8,000 to SAM Academy's Cub Scout program - and the grant program itself.
Perez said more Measure S money should be awarded to nonprofits with proven gang and drug intervention/prevention programs.
Montelongo was not in favor of awarding any Measure S money to nonprofits until the city attorney ruled on whether or not the 2012 resolution that created the grant program for nonprofits was carried over in the 2016 election in which the public safety tax program was renewed for another 10 years.
Montelongo also contended that nothing in the 2016 ballot language spelled out whether gang and drug prevention/intervention programs should be carried out by nonprofits or by the police department.
Motions by Perez and Montelongo failed for lack of a second.
Perez wanted the staff to reconsider the amount to be awarded to nonprofits and Montelongo wanted the committee to urge the city attorney to rule on whether nonprofits should get any public safety money at all.
Then, even though there was nothing on the agenda and there had been no preliminary discussion or staff recommendation related to it, a surprise motion by Montelongo to ask the city council to award $35,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs in addition to the $8,000 to the Cub Scouts, was seconded and approved unanimously. That prompted shouts of "Brown Act violation" from several obviously surprised members of the audience.
