Friends in Sanger are starting to plan a memorial service for Dr. Marvin Call who died April 28 and his wife, Jean, who died May 13.
"We're looking at 11 a.m. on June 15 for the service," said Tom Nicholson. "We still need to find a venue."
Dr. Call practiced medicine in Sanger from 1963 to 1978. He once said he delivered more than 650 babies while he was in Sanger.
He was the Apaches' team doctor for 24 years and the press box in Tom Flores Stadium is named after him.When he left Sanger he worked for the Indian Health Service as well as other jobs, traveling from Arizona, New Mexico and South Dakota.
He and Jean lived on a Hopi reservation not far from Albuquerque, N.M. and just an hour from the south end of the Grand Canyon.
