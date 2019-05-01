It's beginning to seem like there are a parade of never ending Measure S issues for the city council to resolve.
The most recent, conflicting Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee budget and 10 year plan recommendations for the council to consider at today's 6 p.m. meeting in city hall, 1700 7th St.
The oversight committee unanimously recommended a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget of $50,000 for the Measure S grant program for nonprofits with gang and drug intervention and prevention programs.
But, on a split vote, the oversight committee also sent the council a recommendation of $75,000 for nonprofits in the new 10 year spending plan the council is considering.
The difference between the two oversight committee recommendations is significant because in a memo to the council, administrative services director Gary Watahira says setting aside $75,000 a year for the nonprofits would create a deficit of $58,400 in the 10th year of the Measure S spending plan."
The council will also consider adding an additional $71,000 worth of construction to Phase I of the recommended improvements at Sanger Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
