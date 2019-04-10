Matt Navo

Matt Navo

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Matt Navo of Clovis to the  11-member California Board of Education.

Newsom’s office announced Navo’s appointment, as well as that of early education specialist Kim Pattillo-Brownson of Los Angeles, on March 29.

Navo, 48, is director of systems transformation at the Center for Prevention and Early Intervention for San Francisco-based WestED. He joined the nonprofit education collaborative in 2018 after five years as superintendent of the award-winning Sanger Unified School District.

