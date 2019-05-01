SUSD Associate Superintendent Tim Lopez: "Our doors are always open to hear your suggestions."
More than three dozen people showed up at an April 25 "town hall" type meeting hosted by Vecinos Unidos (Neighbors United) to hear and comment about the school district's 2019-2020 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
Vecinos Unidos is a community organization under the Dolores Huerta Foundation. It holds weekly meetings, open to the public, at Vecinos Unidos hall on the corner of 7th and O streets.
"We are hoping several things can be included in the district's plan, like more academic counselors; more funds for summer school enrichment/remediation; more funds for ESL resources; a Parents' Academy for parenting lessons about ESL and students' and parents' rights; and, more family/school events," said leader of the group, Lourdes Oliva.
SUSD's associate superintendent Tim Lopez and area administrator Cathy Padilla, who is involved in the LCAP guidance committee praised the group for its involvement and suggestions.
"Vecinos Unidos members will be collecting signatures on petitions asking that our recommendations be added to the LCAP," said Oliva.
Lopez assured Oliva it would not be too late for consideration if the LCAP guidance committee received the petitions by mid May.
" Our doors are always open to hear your suggestions," said Lopez.
The turnout for the meeting exceeded the number that usually show up for city hosted town hall meetings.
The reporter can be contacted by email at sangerherald@gmail.com or by phone at the Herald at (559) 875-2511.
