This year's 4th of July Spectacular on the Sanger High School practice field will be even bigger and better than last year, said chamber of commerce boss Tammy Wolfe.
It's not just fireworks, said Wolfe. There will be flag folding and a flag retirement ceremonies and one of the best bands to play at a Sanger event, The Box, will be back for an encore.
There will be water slides, great food and, of course, fireworks, said Wolfe.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start about 9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at the chamber office. A parking pass for $15 includes four tickets. Walk up tickets are $3. Children five years old and younger are free with a paid adult
