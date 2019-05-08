Harold Bernthold
A graveside service for Mr. Harold William Bernthold of Sanger will be held at 11 a.m. on May 10 at Sanger Cemetery.
Mr. Bernthold, 91, died April 28, 2019. He was a postman for the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by son William "Bill" Harold Bernthold of Sanger; daughter Patricia Joyce Bernthold Weaver of Sanger; sister Marcella Crabtree of Ohio; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Mr. Bernthold was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Lois Bernthold.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on May 9 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Patricia Fick
A graveside service for Mrs. Patricia Rodriguez Fick of Madera was held on May 1 at Sanger Cemetery.
Mrs. Fick, 57, died April 23, 2019. She was a care manager for Madera Community Hospital.
She is survived by son Cameron Joseph Fick of Madera; daughters Ashley Logan and husband Adrian of Fresno, Ashley Fick and husband Anthony Mendoza of Oroville and Jennifer Mendez and husband Angel of Madera; and grandchildren Briana, Madison, Aria, Jasmine, AJ, Hayley, Daniel, Isaiah, Hannah, Paige, Shyanne and Christian.
Mrs. Fick was preceded in death by her mother and father; and husband Perry Fick.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Roy Furumoto
A chapel service for Mr. Roy J. Furumoto of Sanger will be held at 10 a.m. on May 9 at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home.
Mr. Furumoto, 92, died May 5, 2019. He was a restaurant owner.
He is survived by daughters June Rodriguez and husband Arthur of Sanger and Joanne Furumoto of Sanger; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Mr. Furumoto was preceded in death by grandson Jason Roy Furumoto.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Miguel Hernandez
A funeral mass for Mr. Miguel Angel Hernandez of Texas will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on May 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cutler. Burial will follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez, 21, died on April 10, 2019.
He is survived by mother Juanita Hernandez of Sanger; brothers Eric Saul Hernandez, Adan Hernandez and Luis Alberto Hernandez; and sisters Brianna and Amanda Hernandez.
Dopkin's Dinuba Funeral Chapel made the arrangements.
Emiliano Jaimes
A funeral mass for Mr. Emiliano Jaimes of Fresno was celebrated on May 9 at St. Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger.
Mr. Jaimes, 76, died on May 2, 2019.
He is survived by sons Jesse and Noe Jaimes; and daughters Sylvia, Anna and Gloria Jaimes.
Dopkin's Dinuba Funeral Chapel made the arrangements.
Marie Maynor
A church service for Mrs. Marie Rodriguez Maynor of Fresno was held on May 6 at the Annadale Baptist Church in Sanger.
Mrs. Maynor, 51, died April 29, 2019. She was involved with property maintenance for Fox Property Management.
She is survived by husband Alton Maynor of Fresno; son Derek Carter of Fresno; daughter LoRainna Carter of Fresno; brother Bobby Rodriguez of Sanger; sister Sylvia Rodriguez of Washington; step-mother Rebecca Rodriguez of Sanger; and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Maynor was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Lupe Rodriguez; and nephew Michael Lopez Jr.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
