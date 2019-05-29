Jose Cavazos
The holy rosary will be recited for Mr. Jose Luz Cavazos of Sanger at 7 p.m. on June 4 at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home and a funeral mass for Mr. Cavazos will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on June 5 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mr. Cavazos, 88, died May 24, 2019. He was a supervisor for Richland Sales Co.
He is survived by wife Natalia M. Cavazos of Sanger; sons Oscar Cavazos of Sanger and Rogelio Cavazos of Fresno; daughters Alicia Martin of Sanger and Graciela Alaniz of Fresno; brothers David Cavazos of Carson and Guadalupe Cavazos of Mexico; sister Celia Hernandez of Citrus Heights; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Mr. Cavazos was preceded in death by his brothers Donato and Santos Cavazos; and sisters Zoila Cantu and Ruperta Gonzalez.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on June 4 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Pamela Hedman
A memorial service for Mrs. Pamela Lynn Hedman (Henke) of Greensburg, PA was held on May 28 at Quail Lake Community Church in Sanger.
Mrs. Hedman, 59, died May 21, 2019. She was a registered nurse.
She is survived by husband William Matthew Hedman of Greensburg; sons Andrew and Robert Hedman of Greensburg; daughter Kathryn "Katie" Hedman of Greensburg; step-sisters Denise Baumann and husband Dale of Sanger and Shelly Valorosi and husband Ray of Madera; step-mother Shelba Henke of Sanger; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert A. and Dorotha C. Robertson Henke.
Remembrances may be made to www.pancan.org.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Terry Herrera
A funeral mass for Mrs. Terry M. Herrera of Sanger was celebrated on May 23 at St. Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger.
Mrs. Herrera, 54, died May 16, 2019.
She is survived by sons Emiliano Herrera and Peter Perez of Sanger; and sisters Elizabeth Chavez and Belinda Belen Cerda of Sanger.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on May 23 at the church.
Dopkin's Reedley Funeral Chapel made the arrangements.
