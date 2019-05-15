Mary Lou Duenes
The holy rosary was recited for Mrs. Mary Lou "Lucy" Poblano Duenes of Sanger at 7 p.m. on May 15 at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home and a funeral mass for Mrs. Duenes will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on May 16 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mrs. Duenes, 93, died May 10, 2019. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by daughter Erlinda Lara and husband Ed of Sanger; brother Salvador Poblano of Fresno; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Mrs. Duenes was preceded in death by her husband John Duenes Sr. and son John Duenes Jr.
Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. on May 15 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Odie Huckabay
A graveside service for Mr. Odie Junior Huckabay of Sanger was held on May 13 at Sanger Cemetery.
Mr. Huckabay, 93, died May 6, 2019. He was a farmer.
Mr. Huckabay is survived by son Michael Huckabay of Sanger; daughter Dusty Davis of Selma; brother David Huckabay of Texas; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Huckabay.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Rosa Moya
A funeral mass for Mrs. Rosa Maria Moya of Sanger was celebrated on May 10 at St. Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger.
Mrs. Moya, 61, died May 6, 2019. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by husband Juan H. Moya of Sanger; son Juan H. Moya Jr. of Clovis; daughters Doreen M. Villarreal and Ricarda Moya of Sanger; brothers Gerardo Gamez of Kingsburg, Gilberto Gamez of Texas and Pedro Gamez Jr. of Parlier; sister Gloria Pena of Parlier; father Pedro T. Gamez of Texas; and eight grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made to: Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Rosita Regalado
The holy rosary will be recited for Mr. Rosita Trevino Regalado of Sanger at 7 p.m. on May 16 at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home and a funeral mass for Mrs. Regalado will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on May 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of O Street in Sanger.
Mrs. Regalado, 83, died May 5, 2019. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by sons Natividad Regalado Jr. and Ricky Regalado of Texas; Jose Regalado Sr. and Samuel Regalado of Sanger, Albert Regalado of Fresno and Victor Regalado of Sacramento; daughters Esabelle Alonzo of San Diego and Juanita Rojas of Fresno; many grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Mrs. Regalado was preceded in death by her husband Natividad L. Regalado Sr.; son Ricardo Regalado; and daughter Diana Regalado.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on May 16 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Manuel Vasquez
A church service for Mr. Manuel G. Vasquez of Sanger was held on May 15 at the New Life Apostolic Church in Sanger.
Mr. Vasquez, 57, died May 7, 2019.
He is survived by brothers Raymond and Arthur Vasquez of Sanger and Antonio Vasquez Jr. and Juan, David and Ruben Vasquez, all of Piedra; and mother Isabel Gonzalez of Sanger.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
