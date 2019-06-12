Roy and Cecilia Gomez
A graveside service for husband and wife, Roy N. and Cecilia Gomez of Sanger will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 14 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Mrs. Cecilia Gomez, 71, died May 31, 2019. She was a tech dept. secretary.
Mr. Roy N. Gomez, 73, died June 3, 2019. He was a financial controller.
They are survived by daughter Terry Alcantar and her husband Albert of Sanger; grandchildren Thomas Gomez of Sanger and Aeliyah and Kiana Alcantar of Sanger.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on June 14 at the funeral chapel.
Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel made the arrangements.
Clementina Gonzalez
A concluded rosary and funeral mass for Mrs. Clementina Salazar Gonzalez of Sanger will be held at 10 a.m. on June 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mrs. Gonzalez, 86, died June 6, 2019. She was a seamstress for Campus Cheer Company.
She is survived by husband Jesus N. Gonzalez of Sanger; son Jessie N. Gonzalez of Sanger; daughters Zenaida Sandy Gonzalez of Nevada, Dolores Martinez-Castro of Visalia and Norma Galvan of Sanger; brothers Raymundo Salazar of Texas and Gabriel and Amel Salazar of Mexico; seven grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made to: Alzheimer's Association http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChamions?pg=fund&fr id=1060&pxfid=555081
Visitation will be from 8:30-9:40 a.m. on June 17 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Rose Longworth
The holy rosary was recited for Mrs. Rose Marie Longworth of Sanger at 7 p.m. on June 12 at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home and a funeral mass for Mrs. Longworth will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on June 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mrs. Longworth, 96, died June 8, 2019. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by son Raymond John Marin of Fresno; daughter Victoria Marin of Clovis; four grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Longworth was preceded in death by her husband Earl Longworth; parents Rosario and Elizabeth Murillo; daughter Laura Cortez; brothers Frank and Rosalio Murillo; sisters Rafaela, Isabel Gurule, Esther Moya and Grace Lopez.
Visitation was from 5:30 - 9 p.m. on June 12 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
