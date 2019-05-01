Patricia Fick
A graveside service for Mrs. Patricia Rodriguez Fick of Madera was held on May 1 at Sanger Cemetery.
Mrs. Fick, 57, died April 23, 2019. She was a care manager for Madera Community Hospital.
She is survived by son Cameron Joseph Fick of Madera; daughters Ashley Logan and husband Adrian of Fresno, Ashley Fick and husband Anthony Mendoza of Oroville and Jennifer Mendez and husband Angel of Madera; and grandchildren Briana, Madison, Aria, Jasmine, AJ, Hayley, Daniel, Isaiah, Hannah, Paige, Shyanne and Christian.
Mrs. Fick was preceded in death by her mother and father; and her husband Perry Fick
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Anastacio Centeno Garcia
A funeral mass was celebrated for Mr. Anastacio Centeno Garcia of Sanger on April 30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mr. Centeno Garcia, 79, died April 23, 2019. He was a forklift operator for Lyon Raisin.
He is survived by wife Maria Centeno of Sanger; daughters Laura Centeno, Martha Rojas and Teresa Farias of Sanger, Gabriella Estrella of Coalinga, Anna Estrella of Riverside and Angelica Estrella of Beverly Hills; brothers Robert Solis, Guillermo Solis and Anacleto Solis of Los Angeles and Juan Solis of Mexicali; sister Magdalena Solis of Mexico; and two grandchildren.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Jose Solorzano De La Cruz
The holy rosary will be recited for Mr. Jose Solorzano De La Cruz of Parlier at 6 p.m. on May 10 at Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home and a concluded chapel service will be held at 9 a.m. on May 11 at the funeral home.
Mr. Solorzano De La Cruz, 51, died April 24. He was a truck driver for United Delivery Solutions.
He is survived by wife Maria Solorzano of Parlier; sons Jose Amezcua Solorzano, Steven Amezcua Solorzano, Giovanni Solorzano and Anthony Solorzano, all of Parlier; brothers Juan Solorzano of Sanger and Roberto Solorzano and Pedro Solorzano of Los Angeles; sister Leticia Solorzano Fernandez of Parlier; father Jose Solorzano Fernandez of Mexico; and one grandchild.
Mr. Solorzano De La Cruz was preceded in death by his mother Rita De La Cruz.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on May 10 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home made the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.