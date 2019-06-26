Magdalena Mendoza
The holy rosary will be recited for Mrs. Magdalena "Mollie" Mendoza of Clovis at 7 p.m. on July 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger and a memorial mass will be celebrated for Mrs. Mendoza at 9 a.m. on July 3 at the church.
Mrs. Mendoza, 69, died June 18, 2019. She was a teacher in the Fresno Unified School District.
She is survived by husband John Mendoza of Clovis; sons Marcos Mendoza and wife Blanca Pavon and Elias Mendoza and partner Ross Teixeira, all of Fresno; daughter Olivia Arnold and husband Roy of Clovis; brothers Tom and George Jasso of Sanger and Manuel Jasso of Clovis; sisters Irma Mendez-Jasso, Carmen Mercado and Maria Jasso-Lopez, all of Sanger; and Cristela Chavez and La Bianca Baker of Fresno; mother Placida Jasso of Sanger; and grandchildren Samuel, Noah and Hannah Arnold and Mateo and Makayla Mendoza.
Mrs. Mendoza was preceded in death by her father Seferino Jasso; sister Lupita Jasso; and brothers Fernando and Johnny Jasso.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Luis Gonzales Sr.
A graveside service for Mr. Luis Gonzales Sr. of Sanger was held on June 25 at Sanger Cemetery and was followed with a memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Clovis.
Mr. Gonzales, 70, died June 12, 2019. He was a firefighter with the State of California Dept. of Forestry.
He is survived by wife Maria Gonzales of Sanger; son Luis Gonzales Jr. and wife Tanya of Sanger; daughters Corina Ann Gonzales and Melissa Garcia and husband Mike of Fresno; and Marylou Chacon, and Michelle Moreno and husband Andrew of Sanger; brother Manuel Gonzales of Fresno; sisters Irma Garcia and Gloria Torres of Fresno and Maria Garza of Santa Anna; and 11 grandchildren.
Mr. Gonzales was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Juanita Gonzales; two sisters; and a brother.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
