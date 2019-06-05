Mario Isonio
A church service for Mr. Mario Isonio of Sanger was held on June 3 at the Calvary Fellowship Church in Sanger.
Mr. Isonio, 84, died May 30, 2019. He was a material supervisor for CMS Supply.
He is survived by wife Nellie Isonio of Sanger; son Jim Isonio of Los Angeles; daughter Pam Leitch of Oregon; step-sons Francis Clay Smith of Sanger and Kenneth Smith of Arkansas; step-daughter Donna K. Brinkley of Arkansas; 17 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren.
Mr. Isonio was preceded in death by his son Timothy Isonio; brother Frank Isonio; and sister Carol Haynes.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Guadalupe Mendoza
The holy rosary will be recited for Mrs. Guadalupe Pena Mendoza of Sanger at 6 p.m. on June 6 at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home and a funeral mass for Mrs. Mendoza will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on June 7 at St. Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger.
Mrs. Mendoza, 70, died May 24, 2019. She was a packer for Del Rey Packing.
She is survived by daughter Christine Garza of Sanger; brother Steven Garcia of Hemet; sisters Rosie Lopez of Yuka Valley, Erma Alvarez of La Mirada, Frances Ortega of Alhambra and Ester Pena-Rodriguez of Hacienda Height; and four grandchildren.
Mrs. Mendoza was preceded in death by her husband Fidel Y. Mendoza.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on June 6 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Jose Cavazos
A funeral mass for Mr. Jose Luz Cavazos of Sanger was celebrated on June 5 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mr. Cavazos, 88, died May 24, 2019. He was a supervisor for Richland Sales Co.
He is survived by wife Natalia M. Cavazos of Sanger; sons Oscar Cavazos of Sanger and Rogelio Cavazos of Fresno; daughters Alicia Martin of Sanger and Graciela Alaniz of Fresno; brothers David Cavazos of Carson and Guadalupe Cavazos of Mexico; sister Celia Hernandez of Citrus Heights; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Mr. Cavazos was preceded in death by his brothers Donato and Santos Cavazos; and sisters Zoila Cantu and Ruperta Gon- zalez.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.