Terry Herrera
The holy rosary will be recited for Mrs. Terry M. Herrera of Sanger at 10 a.m. on May 23 at St. Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger and a funeral mass for Mrs. Herrera will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Mrs. Herrera, 54, died May 16, 2019.
She is survived by sons Emiliano Herrera and Peter Perez of Sanger; and sisters Elizabeth Chavez and Belinda Belen Cerda of Sanger.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on May 23 at the church.
Dopkin's Reedley Funeral Chapel made the arrangements.
Edelmiro Morales
The holy rosary will be recited for Mr. Edelmiro Mesa Morales of Sanger at 7 p.m. on May 23 at St. Mary's New Catholic Church in Sanger and a funeral mass for Mr. Morales will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 24 at the church.
Mr. Morales, 74, died May 14, 2019. He was a general laborer for Rich's Foods.
He is survived by wife Belen Montes of Sanger; sons Joe Morales of Sanger and Enrique Morales of Fresno; daughters Isabel Johnson of Clovis and Carmen Christina Nunez of Sanger; brother Gonzalo Hernandez of Sanger; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Mr. Morales was preceded in death by his first wife Teresa Morales; brothers Guadalupe and Genaro Morales; sister Josefina Morales; and grandson Jose Angel Morales.
Remembrances may be made to St. Mary's Building Fund, 828 O Street, Sanger, CA 93657.
Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. on May 23 at the church.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
Ethel Young
A graveside service for Mrs. Ethel Louise Young of Clovis was held on May 20 at Sanger Cemetery.
Mrs. Young, 94, died May 14, 2019. She was a packer for Balentine Packing.
She is survived by sons Jacob Young of Sanger and Richard Young of Oakhurst; daughters Barbara McBride of Sanger, Jessie Wake of Clovis, Patricia Pippin of Tollhouse and Katherine Nelson of Coarsegold; brothers Archie Godwin of Missouri, Nathaniel Godwin of Arkansas, Willis Godwin of Reedley and Charles and Jerry Godwin of Clovis; sister Eveleen Condley of Clovis; and many grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
