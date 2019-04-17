Martha Alejo-Lopez
A church service for Mrs. Martha Inez Alejo-Lopez of Sanger was held on April 17 at Grace Community Church in Sanger.
Mrs. Alejo-Lopez, 66, died April 9, 2019. She was a caretaker for In Home Health Services.
She is survived by sons Guadalupe Lopez-Malvido of Sanger, Juan Rivera of Mexico and Juan and Dagoberto Alejo of Madera; daughter Teresa Alejo of Sanger; two brothers; seven sisters; 16 grandchildren; and, two great grandchildren.
Mrs. Alejo-Lopez was preceded in death by her brother Antonio Lopez; and sister Teresa Espinoza.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.