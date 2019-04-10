Antonio Benavides
Recitation of the holy rosary and celebration of a funeral mass for Mr. Antonio V. Benavides of Sanger are scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on O Street in Sanger.
Mr. Benavides, 80, died April 7, 2019. He was a truck driver.
He is survived by son Antonio Benavides Jr. of Sanger; daughters Dinorah Benavides-Meza and Janie Torres, both of Sanger; sisters Lydia Reyna and Alicia Hernandez of Texas; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Mr. Benavides was preceded in death by his wife Maria Luisa Benavides; and brother Oscar Benavides.
Visitation will be from 9-9:40 a.m. on April 15 at the funeral home.
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home made the arrangements.
