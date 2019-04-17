The Pets of the Week are Timmy and Fluffy.
Timmy is a calm and very social, six months old retriever/shepherd mix. He gets along well with other dogs and he knows how to walk on a leash.
Fluffy is a quiet and shy six-month old little shepherd mix girl who is new to the shelter and not quite adjusted to her new environment.
Also at the shelter this Easter weekend waiting for you to come by and meet them are Star, Queenie, Thor, Balto, Juno and Brodie.
Call animal control officer Mario Irazoqui at (559) 618-9071, volunteer coordinator Kim Reed at (559) 250-5270 or volunteer Morgan Shafer at
(206) 304-1093 or message the Sanger Animal Shelter Facebook page and leave your email address to find out about the adoption process or to make an appointment to meet the dogs who are ready to be your new best friend.
Let Kim know if you're able to provide a temporary foster home for any of the shelter dogs or if you would like to be a volunteer at the shelter. Also let her know if you can donate treats. bowls, collars or leashes.
This is a no kill shelter and the volunteers do a great job of taking care of the dogs until they can be rescued or adopted.
