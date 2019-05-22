Sanger police and fire departments will again host the annual National Night Out event at Sanger Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on August 6.
Members of the public are invited to come out to meet Sanger public safety personnel and learn how to increase safety for themselves and their families.
There will be music, games, food, raffle prizes, public safety demonstrations, and much more.
National Night Out is a free public safety event that is celebrated across the country.
The primary goal is to get members of public safety agencies out to interact with the members of the communities they serve.
"Through collaborative efforts and everyone working closer together we can reduce crime and improve safety in all neighborhoods and reduce the likelihood of fire damage and injuries," said police chief Silver Rodriguez. "A community working together stands a better chance of success at reducing gang crime, having less drug trafficking and abuse, reducing property crimes and overall improving safety in all neighborhoods. Come out to join the fun and learn how you can improve safety for your family and neighbors. A safe Sanger is everyone’s concern and we want to partner with you to work towards this goal," said Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.