April 29

There were 109 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued. 

1200 block of Olive – drug paraphernalia arrest

300 block of North – incident report

Jensen/Bethel – minor injury traffic collision

1500 block of 7th – trespassing arrest

300 block of L – vandalism

2700 block of Holt – grand theft

4th/Academy – warrant arrest

2500 block of Jensen – missing adult

2200 block of Florence – runaway juvenile

1600 block of J – incident report

2500 block of Jensen – mental health evaluation

1000 block of Florence - domestic violence restraining order violation

2500 block of 9th - possession meth arrest

North/Orchid - field interview

Fairbanks/Florence - possession of drug paraphernalia arrest

300 block of Bethel - general incident regarding loose dog

 

April 30

There were 129 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.

400 block of Academy – petty theft

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

600 block of Walton – vehicle repossession

800 block of Rawson – attempted vehicle theft

1700 7th St. – warrant arrest

1700 block of 10th – assault/battery report

2500 block of Cherry – mental health evaluation

300 block of West - repossession

4th/Greenwood - DUI arrest

5th/Bethel - field interviews

 

May 1

There were 107 calls for service and one traffic citations was issued.  

Annadale/Academy – public intoxication arrest

900 block of P – child custody order violation

7th/P – incident report

1100 block of Commerce Way – incident report

1300 block of Faller – vehicle repossession 

400 block of Academy - warrant arrest

1200 block of J - resisting arrest/probation violation/warrant arrest

800 block of N - domestic violence arrest

 

May 2

There were 102 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.  

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

1500 block of 7th – mental health evaluation 

City of Fresno (Multi-Agency detail) – field interview 

Jensen/Greenwood - possession of marijuana for sales arrest

May 3

There were 138 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.  

500 block of Hawley – field interview (out of control juveniles)

800 block of Rawson - warrant arrest

Recreation/8th - traffic collision

1700 7th St. - fraud (internet scam) report

3100 block of Sterling - residential burglary

1200 block of O - warrant arrest

1000 block of J - hit and run (traffic accident) 

2500 block of Jensen – previously reported missing person, Barbara Grable was located  

1200 block of Olive – stolen license plate

1200 block of J – mental health call

1300 block of J – domestic violence (arrest)

800 block of Academy - non-injury vehicle hit and run

2400 block of Jensen – field interview

 

May 4

There were 78 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued. 

100 block of Redwood - domestic violence

Fairbank/Lorena - traffic collision 

1500 block of P - threatening messages

100 block of Camelia - missing/returned juvenile

400 block of Academy - field interview

1700 block of Hume Dr. - general incident (civil issue) 

14th/P – subject check with narcotics violation arrest

Academy/Central – traffic collision with one arrest for suspicion of DUI

500 block of Faller – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest

Academy/Annadale – subject check with field interview

10th/Academy – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest

9th/J – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest

400 block of J – mental health evaluation 

 

May 5

There were 84 calls for service and six traffic citations were issued. 

300 block of Bethel - domestic violence arrest

Academy/Annadale - field interview with probationer

Bethel/Jensen – mental health evaluation

2500 block of Jensen - found property

