April 29
There were 109 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.
1200 block of Olive – drug paraphernalia arrest
300 block of North – incident report
Jensen/Bethel – minor injury traffic collision
1500 block of 7th – trespassing arrest
300 block of L – vandalism
2700 block of Holt – grand theft
4th/Academy – warrant arrest
2500 block of Jensen – missing adult
2200 block of Florence – runaway juvenile
1600 block of J – incident report
2500 block of Jensen – mental health evaluation
1000 block of Florence - domestic violence restraining order violation
2500 block of 9th - possession meth arrest
North/Orchid - field interview
Fairbanks/Florence - possession of drug paraphernalia arrest
300 block of Bethel - general incident regarding loose dog
April 30
There were 129 calls for service and no traffic citations were issued.
400 block of Academy – petty theft
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
600 block of Walton – vehicle repossession
800 block of Rawson – attempted vehicle theft
1700 7th St. – warrant arrest
1700 block of 10th – assault/battery report
2500 block of Cherry – mental health evaluation
300 block of West - repossession
4th/Greenwood - DUI arrest
5th/Bethel - field interviews
May 1
There were 107 calls for service and one traffic citations was issued.
Annadale/Academy – public intoxication arrest
900 block of P – child custody order violation
7th/P – incident report
1100 block of Commerce Way – incident report
1300 block of Faller – vehicle repossession
400 block of Academy - warrant arrest
1200 block of J - resisting arrest/probation violation/warrant arrest
800 block of N - domestic violence arrest
May 2
There were 102 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1500 block of 7th – mental health evaluation
City of Fresno (Multi-Agency detail) – field interview
Jensen/Greenwood - possession of marijuana for sales arrest
May 3
There were 138 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.
500 block of Hawley – field interview (out of control juveniles)
800 block of Rawson - warrant arrest
Recreation/8th - traffic collision
1700 7th St. - fraud (internet scam) report
3100 block of Sterling - residential burglary
1200 block of O - warrant arrest
1000 block of J - hit and run (traffic accident)
2500 block of Jensen – previously reported missing person, Barbara Grable was located
1200 block of Olive – stolen license plate
1200 block of J – mental health call
1300 block of J – domestic violence (arrest)
800 block of Academy - non-injury vehicle hit and run
2400 block of Jensen – field interview
May 4
There were 78 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.
100 block of Redwood - domestic violence
Fairbank/Lorena - traffic collision
1500 block of P - threatening messages
100 block of Camelia - missing/returned juvenile
400 block of Academy - field interview
1700 block of Hume Dr. - general incident (civil issue)
14th/P – subject check with narcotics violation arrest
Academy/Central – traffic collision with one arrest for suspicion of DUI
500 block of Faller – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest
Academy/Annadale – subject check with field interview
10th/Academy – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest
9th/J – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest
400 block of J – mental health evaluation
May 5
There were 84 calls for service and six traffic citations were issued.
300 block of Bethel - domestic violence arrest
Academy/Annadale - field interview with probationer
Bethel/Jensen – mental health evaluation
2500 block of Jensen - found property
