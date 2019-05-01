April 22

There were 139 calls for service and 29 traffic citations were issued.  

1000 block of Recreation  – field interview 

700 block of Bethel  – incident report

9th/P  – field interview

800 block of O  – counter report

700 block of L  – robbery arrest

Weber/Hoag  – vehicle vandalism

Tamarack/Bethel - recovered stolen vehicle

2200 block of Florence - returned runaway

J/Edgar - field interview

Dewitt/Weber - possession of meth arrest

700 block of Bethel - general incident/suspicious circumstances

 

April 23

There were 119 calls for service and 21 traffic citations were issued.  

North/Bethel – field interviews

1700 7th St. – sex offender registration

1200 block of 9th  – robbery 

Annadale/Lilly  – non-injury traffic collision

800 block of O  – residential vandalism

1700 7th St. – drug offender registration

1700 7th St. – incident report

Faller Park - possession of heroin arrest

1700 block of Diamond - repossession

7th/Academy - DUI arrest

300 block of Bethel - auto theft

5th/Faller - warrant arrest

 

April 24

There were 88 calls for service and 14 traffic citations were issued. 

1700 block of 10th  – counter report/theft 

Jensen/O – non-injury traffic collision

1300 block of O  – petty theft 

North/J  – minor injury traffic collision

2200 block of 7th  – repossession 

500 block of Greenwood  – incident report

1900 block of 3rd  – mental health evaluation 

2000 block of Jensen - domestic violence arrest

1500 block of Brehler - mental health report

2200 block of Florence - runaway report

Incident at Fresno County Jail - general incident

 

April 25

There were 85 calls for service and 13 traffic citations were issued.  

300 block of Bethel - general incident

00 block of Faller - warrant arrest

1700 block of 7th - warrant arrest

900 block of N - general incident 

2500 block of Jensen - domestic violence arrest

2000 block of Palm - meth pipe arrest

2100 block of Florence – suspicious person call/subject was previously reported as missing

 

April 26

There were 86 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued. 

900 block of  Hoag - field interview

1200 block of Hume Dr. - warrant arrests

1700 block of 7th - vandalism 

2500 block of 9th - mental health issue 

Faller/North – disturbance with mental health hold placed on one subject

700 block of Academy – physical disturbance involving unknown suspect/report taken

5th/Greenwood – disturbance involving two men/report taken

800 block of Academy – vehicle stop with one field interview

2300 block of Vine – 911 call with one arrest for parole violation

 

April 27

There were 98 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.  

1100 block of O – warrant arrest

2500 block of 5th – possession of a dirk/dagger arrest

700 block of 7th – general incident/unlicensed female attempted to leave a residence with her children in a vehicle with no child seats

700 block of L  – DUI arrest

1900 block of 14th – stolen vehicle

 

April 28

There were 93 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.  

1300 block of I – emergency protective order violation/arrest

900 block of Church – field interview

1500 block of 7th  – general incident/ possible ATM fraud

2000 block of 9th  – deceased person

1400 Block of J – stolen vehicle 

North/Faller – wanted person arrest

