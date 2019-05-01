April 22
There were 139 calls for service and 29 traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Recreation – field interview
700 block of Bethel – incident report
9th/P – field interview
800 block of O – counter report
700 block of L – robbery arrest
Weber/Hoag – vehicle vandalism
Tamarack/Bethel - recovered stolen vehicle
2200 block of Florence - returned runaway
J/Edgar - field interview
Dewitt/Weber - possession of meth arrest
700 block of Bethel - general incident/suspicious circumstances
April 23
There were 119 calls for service and 21 traffic citations were issued.
North/Bethel – field interviews
1700 7th St. – sex offender registration
1200 block of 9th – robbery
Annadale/Lilly – non-injury traffic collision
800 block of O – residential vandalism
1700 7th St. – drug offender registration
1700 7th St. – incident report
Faller Park - possession of heroin arrest
1700 block of Diamond - repossession
7th/Academy - DUI arrest
300 block of Bethel - auto theft
5th/Faller - warrant arrest
April 24
There were 88 calls for service and 14 traffic citations were issued.
1700 block of 10th – counter report/theft
Jensen/O – non-injury traffic collision
1300 block of O – petty theft
North/J – minor injury traffic collision
2200 block of 7th – repossession
500 block of Greenwood – incident report
1900 block of 3rd – mental health evaluation
2000 block of Jensen - domestic violence arrest
1500 block of Brehler - mental health report
2200 block of Florence - runaway report
Incident at Fresno County Jail - general incident
April 25
There were 85 calls for service and 13 traffic citations were issued.
300 block of Bethel - general incident
00 block of Faller - warrant arrest
1700 block of 7th - warrant arrest
900 block of N - general incident
2500 block of Jensen - domestic violence arrest
2000 block of Palm - meth pipe arrest
2100 block of Florence – suspicious person call/subject was previously reported as missing
April 26
There were 86 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.
900 block of Hoag - field interview
1200 block of Hume Dr. - warrant arrests
1700 block of 7th - vandalism
2500 block of 9th - mental health issue
Faller/North – disturbance with mental health hold placed on one subject
700 block of Academy – physical disturbance involving unknown suspect/report taken
5th/Greenwood – disturbance involving two men/report taken
800 block of Academy – vehicle stop with one field interview
2300 block of Vine – 911 call with one arrest for parole violation
April 27
There were 98 calls for service and three traffic citations were issued.
1100 block of O – warrant arrest
2500 block of 5th – possession of a dirk/dagger arrest
700 block of 7th – general incident/unlicensed female attempted to leave a residence with her children in a vehicle with no child seats
700 block of L – DUI arrest
1900 block of 14th – stolen vehicle
April 28
There were 93 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.
1300 block of I – emergency protective order violation/arrest
900 block of Church – field interview
1500 block of 7th – general incident/ possible ATM fraud
2000 block of 9th – deceased person
1400 Block of J – stolen vehicle
North/Faller – wanted person arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.