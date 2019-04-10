April 1
There were 131 calls for service and 19 traffic citations were issued.
Academy/North – non-injury traffic collision
3000 block of Holt – probation contact report
200 block of Academy – assault/battery report
1000 block of N – mental health evaluation
1900 block of 7th – vehicle vandalism
700 block of Academy alley- DUI/warrant arrest
700 block of Academy alley - mental health hold
April 2
There were 115 calls for service and 18 traffic citations were issued.
1800 block of Academy – lost property report
1500 block of Academy – non-injury traffic accident
2500 block of 5th – identity theft report
1500 block of 7th – trespassing arrest
700 block Academy alley - recovered stolen vehicle
700 block of Bethel - theft report from business
800 block of Academy-armed robbery report
1900 block of Jensen - field interview/other agency assist
April 3
There were 75 reported calls for service and 25 traffic citations were issued.
100 block of Lynn Ct. – warrant arrest
1400 block of Rawson – lost property report
1700 7th St. – gang registration
Reagan/5th – possession of a concealed firearm arrest
1600 block of 8th - mental health hold
900 block of Academy - warrant arrest
1500 block of 5th - false imprisonment arrest
300 block of K - runaway report
400 block of Academy -possession of meth/drug paraphernalia arrest
April 4
There were 130 calls for service and six traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Faller – domestic violence incident
300 block of North – hit/ run traffic collision
2500 block of Jensen – non-injury traffic collision
1000 block of Bethel – incident report
1800 block of 7th – runaway juvenile
1300 block of Academy-mental health hold
April 5
There were 104 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued.
1000 block of Bethel - battery
2500 block of Almond possession of meth citation
500 block of Elizabeth - burglary
1300 block of Jensen - probation violation arrest
1700 7th St. - lost property report
60 block of Pearl - vehicle abatement
1800 block of 3rd - suspicious activity
300 block of Greenwood - injury traffic collision
2100 block of Cherry - found property
300 block of Tait - field interview (trespass)
700 block of Academy – disturbance call with one arrest for suspicion of DUI
8th/K – robbery of victim who was walking/unknown suspects/investigation is on-going
Jensen/Tait – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest
1200 block of P – disturbance call with arrest for prowling
2100 block of 5th – field interview with suspicious person
April 6
There were 68 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.
1200 block of Olive - grand theft
1600 block of Sanger - downed electrical wires
400 block of Academy probation violation arrest
Jensen/Academy – suspicion of DUI arrest
400 block of L – trespassing arrest
400 block of J – report of injured person who overdosed on opioid/transported person to hospital/narcotics violation report taken
April 7
There were 51 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued.
1600 block of James – residential burglary
700 block of J – vehicle repossession
400 block of J – drug and probation violation arrest
11th/N – vehicle impound with a citation
Church/Greenwood – non-injury traffic collision
Jenni Park – petty theft of cell phone
700 block of Academy – assault with deadly weapon/ no injuries/suspect identified
1700 block of Cherry – deceased person/natural causes
