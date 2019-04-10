April 1

There were 131 calls for service and 19 traffic citations were issued. 

Academy/North – non-injury traffic collision

3000 block of Holt – probation contact report

200 block of Academy  – assault/battery report

1000 block of N – mental health evaluation

1900 block of 7th – vehicle vandalism

700 block of Academy alley- DUI/warrant arrest

700 block of Academy alley - mental health hold

 

April  2

There were 115 calls for service and 18 traffic citations were issued.  

1800 block of Academy  – lost property report

1500 block of Academy  – non-injury traffic accident

2500 block of 5th  – identity theft report

1500 block of 7th  – trespassing arrest

700 block Academy alley - recovered stolen vehicle

700 block of Bethel - theft report from business

800 block of Academy-armed robbery report

1900 block of Jensen - field interview/other agency assist

 

April 3

There were 75 reported calls for service and 25 traffic citations were issued. 

100 block of Lynn Ct. – warrant arrest

1400 block of Rawson  – lost property report

1700 7th St. – gang registration 

Reagan/5th – possession of a concealed firearm arrest

1600 block of 8th - mental health hold

900 block of Academy - warrant arrest

1500 block of 5th - false imprisonment arrest

300 block of K - runaway report

400 block of Academy -possession of meth/drug paraphernalia arrest

 

April 4

There were 130 calls for service and six traffic citations were issued.

1000 block of Faller  – domestic violence incident

300 block of North  – hit/ run traffic collision

2500 block of Jensen  – non-injury traffic collision 

1000 block of Bethel  – incident report 

1800 block of 7th  – runaway juvenile

1300 block of Academy-mental health hold

 

April 5

There were 104 calls for service and two traffic citations were issued. 

1000 block of Bethel - battery

2500 block of Almond possession of meth citation

500 block of Elizabeth - burglary 

1300 block of Jensen - probation violation arrest

1700 7th St. - lost property report

60 block of Pearl - vehicle abatement

1800 block of 3rd - suspicious activity

300 block of Greenwood - injury traffic collision

2100 block of Cherry -  found property

300 block of Tait - field interview (trespass)

 700 block of Academy – disturbance call with one arrest for suspicion of DUI

8th/K – robbery of victim who was walking/unknown suspects/investigation is on-going

Jensen/Tait – vehicle stop with suspicion of DUI arrest

1200 block of P – disturbance call with arrest for prowling

2100 block of 5th  – field interview with suspicious person

 

April 6

There were 68 calls for service and four traffic citations were issued.  

1200 block of Olive - grand theft

1600 block of Sanger - downed electrical wires

400 block of Academy probation violation arrest

Jensen/Academy – suspicion of DUI arrest

400 block of L  – trespassing arrest

400 block of J  – report of injured person who overdosed on opioid/transported person to hospital/narcotics violation report taken

 

April 7

There were 51 calls for service and five traffic citations were issued. 

1600 block of James – residential burglary

700 block of J  – vehicle repossession

400 block of J  – drug and probation violation arrest

11th/N  – vehicle impound with a citation

Church/Greenwood – non-injury traffic collision

Jenni Park – petty theft of cell phone

700 block of Academy – assault with deadly weapon/ no injuries/suspect identified

1700 block of Cherry – deceased person/natural causes

